Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players
Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
WATCH: Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers rout of Bucknell
Rutgers rolled to 8-4 on the strength of an 85-50 win over Bucknell tonight inside Jersey Mike's Arena. It was a chance for Pikiell to empty the bench as this one was never in doubt. After the game, Pikiell talked about the victory and more in his post-game press conference. Here is a look at that presser in its entirety.
Transfer portal expected to keep recruiting very busy for Rutgers
The start of the early signing period on Wednesday saw 19 high school prospects sign with the Scarlet Knights. But those are not the only members to join the Rutgers football program. The staff has already landed two players out of the transfer portal in cornerback Eric Rogers (Northern Illinois) and Michael Dixon (Minnesota).
2022 Minnesota Gopher Football Signing Day Awards
As we sit here in time, a few notes about this class would be it's the second highest rated Minnesota defensive back class in the last 11 years. It's the third highest-rated offensive line class and the fourth-highest rated wide receiver class in that same span as well. Minnesota's in...
Rutgers Football Signing Day: 4-star Jasire Peterson becomes first to sign
Rutgers has added a new contingent of players today as national signing day marks the official arrival for high school commits. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Jasire Peterson has become the first prospect to send in his letter of intent. Here is a closer look at this new addition to the Rutgers football program:
Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games
P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
The five highest-rated recruits to the Gophers on 2023 signing day
The top signee is Charlotte transfer wide receiver Elijah Spencer.
Gophers Add 33 on National Signing Day
The class consists of 10 position groups, 16 offensive players, 15 defensive players and two special teamers. The University of Minnesota added 33 players to its roster today on national signing day. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 14 states and two countries. The class consists...
Big Girls Basketball Wins By St. Rose and Toms River North
FAST START PROPELS ST. ROSE PAST MANASQUAN By Nick Lowe. In one of the biggest rivalries in the Shore that had former stars from both schools sitting courtside, we saw #3 St. Rose defeat #2 Manasquan 45-33 to take early control of C North. St. Rose got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open
Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain, bb.q Chicken, opened its first Minnesota location earlier this month in Uptown, Minneapolis. The chain's restaurant at 1500 W. Lake St. is one of three that are expected to be opened in the Twin Cities over the coming months, according to a company spokesperson. The company...
Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport
With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
Jessica Ramirez, John Allen will run for Assembly on Hudson Democratic ticket
Jessica Ramirez and John Allen will run for two Assembly seats in 2023 on a ticket headed by current Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-Jersey City), the New Jersey Globe has learned. Ramirez and Allen, both attorneys, will have the support of the Hudson County Democratic organization for the 32nd legislative district.
Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
