Parents, Students, Staff & Community Members Invited To Public Forums On December 21 & January 18 To Discuss Proposed School Start Time Changes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 3 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Edson Vargas Earns Master’s From University Of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE — Edson David Vargas, of Wilmington, was among 1,288 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises December 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Vargas earned a Master of Business Administration from the Office of Graduate Studies. The graduates are from 50...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 18, 2022 to December 25, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Sciarappa Farm concept in flux at 333 Andover St. by Lizzy Hill. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read HERE.
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Touts Holiday Programming, Wishes Residents Happy Holidays
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. We at WCTV hope that all of you have a wonderful and peaceful holiday! If you are looking for programing to watch that will help keep you in a festive mood, we’ve got you covered! We have an interview with Santa and Mrs. Claus that was done by Lisa Kapala on “Where’s Wilmington” (Episode #174), a replay of the amazingly talented acapella band, “Ball in the House” sharing Holiday tunes, all the episodes of “Under the Lights”, WCTV’s docuseries about Wildcat football and a host of other specials to delight you! The best way to view these programs is to go to: wctv.org. Once there, click on the “our programming” tab then select “video on demand”. You’ll find everything right there as well as schedules for our TV channels. If you want to see what’s on TV you can do that at our website also! That’s wctv.org, then go to the “our programming” tab, “video on demand” and you’ll see an “A” with the word “live” under it. Click on that for a listing of what’s on our channels and when. Happy viewing and we hope you have a very cool yule!
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 18, 2022-December 25, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 18, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: Wilmington Police Offer Tips To Combat Holiday Scammers
WILMINGTON, MA — Unfortunately, people sometimes use the holidays as an opportunity to line their own pockets, whether it is by theft or by scamming people out of their hard earned money. Detective Julie Pozzi has some great tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Click on the...
Wilmington Apple
PHOTO: Wilmington Town Common On A December Night
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington photographer Paul Oliver recently shared some photos of the Wilmington Town Common decorated for the holiday season. More of Paul’s work can be found on his website HERE. Find Paul on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on...
Wilmington Apple
COMING TO THE SHRINERS: Suburban Boston Spring Home Show Returns To Wilmington On January 21-22
WILMINGTON, MA — The Suburban Boston Spring Home Show will emanate from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 (10am-8pm); and Sunday, January 22, 2023 (10am-5pm). Admission is free with advance online registration or $10 at the door. Parking is free. The show describes...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights Christmas Lights Displays Around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently spotlighted some of the best Christmas Light Displays around town, using a list of submissions published on Wilmington Apple. Watch the video below, courtesy of WCTV’s Facebook page:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 19, 2022: Driver Served Summonses; Road Rage At RMV
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 19, 2022:. Police assisted with a motor vehicle lockout at Sonny’s Mobil on the Run. (12:18am) Somebody dumped a gas grill on the side of the road between Old Salem and Old Andover. Police...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 17, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Police came across a juvenile riding their bike in the middle of the street at Main Street and Lake Street. Police advised the juvenile not to do that. (10:49am) Animal Control Officer retrieved...
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: How To Get Your Overflow Bags For Post-Christmas Trash Collection
WILMINGTON, MA — The holiday season is upon us. Parties and gift giving can often lead to excess trash. Overflow trash bags should be used during weeks of excessive trash. Place securely closed bags beside your trash container on your trash collection day. Bags are available for purchase (5...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 18, 2022: Driver Arrested For Alleged OUI; Car Fire
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 18, 2022:. Police, Fire and State Police responded to a car fire on 93 North, near Exit 35. (2:20am) Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Estelle (Tardif) Bulger, 89
WILMINGTON, MA — Estelle (Tardif) Bulger, age 89, recently of Kennebunk, Maine, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 21, 2022. Twelfth of the late Alcide and Eugenie (Ouelette) Tardif’s eighteen children, Estelle was born in Van Buren, Maine, July 27, 1933. She is survived by her sisters Theresa Ouilette, Joanne Wolske, and Trisha Fowler, and many nieces and nephews.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Picks Record-Breaking 230 Million Units During Peak Holiday Shopping Period
WILMINGTON, MA — Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment and distribution warehouses, today announced that its LocusBots picked over 230 million units during the peak holiday shopping period on behalf of its global retail and third-party logistics customers, more than doubling the total number of items picked in 2021.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Phyllis “Meena” (Spinazzola) Scoppettuolo, 94
WILMINGTON, MA — Meena Scoppettuolo, of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20th at home with her loving family by her side. She was 94 years old. Funeral services were private, and interment was held at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. She will be honored with a celebration of life held at a later date.
Comments / 0