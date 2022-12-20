ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

First Look At Next Year’s School Budget, Interim Wildwood Solution & School Start Times To Be Discussed At December 21 Meeting

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Middle School’s Ethan LaConte Named Project 351 Ambassador, Helps Organize Food Drive

WILMINGTON, MA — Project 351 is an innovative statewide youth-driven service organization that unites an eighth-grade Ambassador from each of the 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for a transformative year of leadership development, enrichment, and impact. Through unique service opportunities, Ambassadors gain valuable skills, create positive change in communities, build a statewide network of values-aligned peers, and unite the Commonwealth in a common purpose.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 3 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 18, 2022-December 25, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 18, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

PHOTO: Wilmington Town Common On A December Night

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington photographer Paul Oliver recently shared some photos of the Wilmington Town Common decorated for the holiday season. More of Paul’s work can be found on his website HERE. Find Paul on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: Wilmington Police Offer Tips To Combat Holiday Scammers

WILMINGTON, MA — Unfortunately, people sometimes use the holidays as an opportunity to line their own pockets, whether it is by theft or by scamming people out of their hard earned money. Detective Julie Pozzi has some great tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Click on the...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights Christmas Lights Displays Around Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently spotlighted some of the best Christmas Light Displays around town, using a list of submissions published on Wilmington Apple. Watch the video below, courtesy of WCTV’s Facebook page:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 17, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Police came across a juvenile riding their bike in the middle of the street at Main Street and Lake Street. Police advised the juvenile not to do that. (10:49am) Animal Control Officer retrieved...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Picks Record-Breaking 230 Million Units During Peak Holiday Shopping Period

WILMINGTON, MA — Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment and distribution warehouses, today announced that its LocusBots picked over 230 million units during the peak holiday shopping period on behalf of its global retail and third-party logistics customers, more than doubling the total number of items picked in 2021.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Phyllis “Meena” (Spinazzola) Scoppettuolo, 94

WILMINGTON, MA — Meena Scoppettuolo, of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20th at home with her loving family by her side. She was 94 years old. Funeral services were private, and interment was held at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. She will be honored with a celebration of life held at a later date.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy