ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant Debuts Signature Nike Logo

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIkIQ_0jp98O2Y00

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant casually debuted his new Nike logo.

An entire generation of NBA legends is on the back end of their professional playing careers. Meanwhile, a new cast of budding stars is on their way up the ranks.

One of the players at the vanguard of the new generation is Ja Morant . Despite the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Morant with the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the acrobatic point guard has still leaped over the lofty expectations placed upon him.

Most fans have forgotten the intense debate surrounding Morant before the draft. Selecting a player from Murray State seemed like a significant gamble. Yet, Memphis believed in Morant, and so did Nike .

Yesterday the Grizzlies traveled to Denver ahead of their nationally-televised Tuesday night matchup against the Nuggets. The Grizzlies' social media team tweeted pictures of the players boarding the plane. Morant used the opportunity to casually debut his official Nike logo.

On the team flight, Morant wore black sweatpants, hoodies, and house shoes. However, the white logo on his right leg stood out to keen observers. Below is everything fans must know about Morant's promising future with Nike.

Nike Logo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzMan_0jp98O2Y00
A detailed look at Ja Morant's new Nike logo.

@sneakerologue

Morant signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2019. In his first three seasons, Morant was named to two All-NBA teams, one All-Star Game, and won Rookie of the Year as well as Most Improved Player.

It's safe to say Morant lived up to his end of the bargain with Nike. In September, we learned that Morant is getting his own signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1 . Details remain scarce, but we know the shoe will release in the summer of 2023 for $110.

As for Morant's logo, it looks like an upside-down triangle with the swooshy versions of the letters "J" and "A." Many fans have pointed to its similarities to Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant's old logos.

2023 is guaranteed to be an exciting year for Morant and Nike. We will keep readers updated as we learn more about the Nike Ja 1. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates.

Recommended For You

Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' Out Now

The Ten Best Basketball Shoes of 2022

Five Affordable Gifts from Nike

Comments / 17

Dominique Spencer
3d ago

I hate he did a deal with Nike. I know they’re trendy and probably gave him more money than anyone else would but I wish he and all others would wipe their hands with that company.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian's Jordans Worn at Bronny's Game Skyrocket On Resale Market

Khloe Kardashian is trendsetting in an all-new way -- she's got the sneaker resale market popping, just because she wore a pair of Jordans to Bronny James' high school basketball game. Khloe's Mocha Jordan 1's shot up in price after she rocked 'em last week, according to Remo from Walk...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled

A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
443
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy