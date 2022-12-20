ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Copper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuKRd_0jp98N9p00

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Europe's largest copper smelter Aurubis scrapped its existing dividend policy and announced 530 million euro ($562.44 million) of growth-oriented investments, the company said on Tuesday, expanding plants in the U.S. state of Georgia and in Hamburg, Germany.

Finalising its accounts for fiscal year 2021/22, the company reported operating earnings before tax (EBT) of 532 million euros, up from an adjusted 381 million euros the year before.

In November, the company's CEO Roland Harings told Reuters that strong growth in copper demand from the renewables and electric vehicles sectors had compensated for a fall in demand from the construction sector.

Despite this, the company trimmed its earnings forecast corridor for operating EBT for 2022/23 to 400 to 500 million euros, down from 500-600 million euros the previous year.

The company would pay dividends for 2021/22 of 1.80 euros per share, it said.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Tesla is reportedly planning a $10 billion Gigafactory in Mexico

Tesla is planning to build a new Gigafactory in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to Reuters, which cited a story in the Mexican newspaper Reforma. The automaker may announce the new factory with an initial $800 million to $1 billion investment as early as Friday, local newspaper Reforma reports.
TEXAS STATE
The Next Web

The European Innovation Council splashes some cash on another 78 startups

As part of the 2022 European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program, the Commission selected 78 startups and SMEs to receive up to €470 million in funding. Depending on its needs, each company will get up to €17.5 million in grants and/or equity investments. The latter will be made...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy