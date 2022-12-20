Read full article on original website
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #6
Following a space battle with another bounty hunter, Mando traveled to Tatooine for parts to fix his battle-damaged ship. In order to pay for the parts, he took a job with another bounty hunter, Toro Calican, to hunt down mercenary Fennec Shand. After multiple double-crosses, Mando took out Calican and...
Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrates 11 years of adventures
It’s the 11th anniversary since the launch of Star Wars: The Old Republic, and thankfully the game is going as strong today as it ever has. Here, Project Director Keith Kanneg gives us some insight into the current state of the MMORPG, its glorious past and a glimpse into its future.
STEAM Into Star Wars: 7th January 2023
Our friends at Coffee With Kenobi and The Rebel Base Card Podcast will be flying the Star Wars flag at Washington Community High School (District 308, 115 Bondurant St. Washington, IL 61571) on 7th January from 9.00am to 12.30pm for STEAM Into Star Wars. There’s plenty happening on the big day, one of the first events on the convention calendar, and here’s the details.
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 21st December
It’s December and time for the twenty-first day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number twenty-one is the Ewoks best pal, Chewbacca. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
