Alabama State

HisOleLady
3d ago

Funny....just read a different article the other day which stated governor giving Over 5 million to help those who need to learn English! Yeah, bunch crap. None of it makes sense anymore.

The Cullman Tribune

$2.65M awarded to combat homelessness in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless.  “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Customers without power across central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama. Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
The Center Square

Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
FLORENCE, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Blount County Commissioner reacts to judge's suspension

ONEONTA, Ala. — On Tuesday, Alabama suspended Blount County's circuit judge, Steven King. At the heart of the complaint was former County Commissioner Dean Calvert. "It's not good. It's not good, because it's your highest court in the county and has no, you don't feel good about it. Everybody that's gone through that courtroom, cannot feel good about it," Calvert said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

