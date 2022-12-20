ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson

Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans

Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason

By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
batterypower.com

This Day in Baseball History: December 21

1935 - The Boston Bees acquire Ray Benge, Tony Cuccinello, Al Lopez and Bobby Regis from the Dodgers in exchange for Ed Brandt and Randy Moore. 1960 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley announces that the club will not have a manager for next season and will instead use a group of coaches that will take turns managing the club. The results are a disaster as Chicago finishes 35 games out of first place.
batterypower.com

Hot Stove open thread

Most of the heavy lifting for Major League Baseball’s offseason has been completed, but there was a surprising number of moves that took place Thursday. The biggest of which was the Reds designating infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment to make room for catcher Curt Casali. Moustakas is still owed $22 million counting his salary for 2023 plus a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024.

