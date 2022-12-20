Read full article on original website
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
Yardbarker
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Braves GM says Dansby Swanson made 'every effort' to stay in Atlanta
A week after losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that the All-Star "tried everything" to stay. "Dansby made every effort to find a way to stay in Atlanta," Anthopoulos said. "We had conversations in the summer. He...
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Mets’ spending spree, Spencer Strider’s season recap, and more
It was a quiet Friday in the Atlanta Braves organization as the club’s last move came with the acquisition of Lewin Diaz on Thursday night. Looking forward, it appears that trade moves will be in abundance, considering the most remarkable free agents are finally off the market. Until then,...
4-star OT Bo Hughley signs with Georgia football
The Georgia Bulldogs have received a national letter of intent from 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley. Hughley, out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, originally committed to Georgia in September of 2021. He ranks as the nation’s No. 77 overall player and No. 11 ranked offensive tackle in...
batterypower.com
This Day in Baseball History: December 21
1935 - The Boston Bees acquire Ray Benge, Tony Cuccinello, Al Lopez and Bobby Regis from the Dodgers in exchange for Ed Brandt and Randy Moore. 1960 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley announces that the club will not have a manager for next season and will instead use a group of coaches that will take turns managing the club. The results are a disaster as Chicago finishes 35 games out of first place.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
Most of the heavy lifting for Major League Baseball’s offseason has been completed, but there was a surprising number of moves that took place Thursday. The biggest of which was the Reds designating infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment to make room for catcher Curt Casali. Moustakas is still owed $22 million counting his salary for 2023 plus a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024.
