Kait 8
Lyon College honors first active-duty ROTC graduate
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Lyon College’s ROTC has a new face entering the field. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Fighting Scots detachment held its second commission ceremony of the year. “This program was initiated at Lyon in 2019 forming an affiliate unit of the Arkansas State ROTC Red...
Kait 8
Batesville wins 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron. Batesville takes home the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Pioneers beat Pocahontas, Heavener (OK), Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, and Lonoke in a two-state vote. With the game tied in the final seconds, Wyatt Fowler blocked...
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Little Rock Thursday in non-conference finale
Arkansas State (7-4) vs. Little Rock (4-8) | Thursday, December 22nd | 2:00pm | First National Bank Arena | ESPN+. When A-State and Little Rock meet Thursday afternoon at First National Bank Arena, 677 days will have passed since the in-state foes last clashed. Due to COVID-19 concerns within the...
Kait 8
Ford & El-Shiekh combine for 50 points, A-State uses second-half run to beat Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball (8-5) outscored Little Rock (4-9) 46-36 in the second half, including a 17-3 run to take their first lead of the game, to win 77-75 at First National Bank Arena Thursday afternoon. The Red Wolves got 18 offensive rebounds, 10 from...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football kicks off Early Signing Period
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are adding to the pack. Arkansas State football signed JUCO and HS standouts in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Red Wolves recruiting class includes 4 in-state signees: DeAndra Burns (El Dorado), Walker Davis (Benton), Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson), and Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart).
Kait 8
Dozens of books and toys donated
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season. Elite Climate Control Heat and Air teamed up with the Jonesboro Police Department to deliver some Christmas cheer to children in our area. The toys and books were delivered by Corporal Jon...
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
Kait 8
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is warning you of the dangerous temperatures that we will see in Region 8 in the next few days. With the main front out of the way, the biggest concern is how quickly temperatures will fall. For instance, at 12 p.m. Thursday,...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Kait 8
Dec. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are looking at temperatures from today until Thursday in the 40s but don’t expect too much sunshine this week. Thursday is the main day that we are watching. At this time, models...
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to get $5 million for airport upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Airport is expected to get a big boost. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced the city is set to receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for an extension of the airport’s runway. A news release stated Copenhaver...
Kait 8
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Kait 8
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews ran into problems trying to clear the roads on Friday. The winter weather system that came in on Thursday, Dec. 22 came rapidly, as temperatures plunged within hours, along with the snow and gusty winds. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it helped...
Kait 8
Police department looking to add eyes in the sky
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about. They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
