Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital rebrands
Seven hospitals and health systems have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Nov. 20:. The VA San Diego Medical Center was renamed the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to honor Ms. Moreno, a veteran who died during combat in Afghanistan. New Braunfels, Texas-based Resolute Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
beckershospitalreview.com
Many hospitals take legal action over medical debt: Report
Hundreds of hospitals sue patients or take other legal actions, such as garnishing wages, to collect on medical debt, according to a Dec. 21 report from Kaiser Health News. The news outlet investigated billing and financial aid practices at a sample of 528 hospitals across the country, according to the report. Researchers investigated each of the selected hospitals, reviewing thousands of pages of policy and other documents. The investigation also involved thousands of phone and email inquiries and interviews to obtain and clarify how the hospitals handle patients with unpaid bills.
beckershospitalreview.com
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., is restructuring its psychiatric inpatient department and services, affecting some physicians, the hospital confirmed to Becker's. A statement from the hospital says the move "will allow us to continue the same level of imperative mental health services for this vulnerable population amid...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From fired MetroHealth CEO filing a second lawsuit against the system to three California hospitals paying $22.5 million to settle billing fraud allegations, here are eight recent legal actions involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Dec. 6:. 1. UVA Health faces class-action lawsuit alleging religious discrimination. Attorneys filed a...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
beckershospitalreview.com
52% of patients say their symptoms are ignored: survey
Fifty-two percent of U.S. patients said healthcare providers dismiss their described symptoms, according to a new MITRE-Harris poll. The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of MITRE from Sept. 27-29 among 2,047 U.S. adults 18 and older, according to a Dec. 20 news release. Among Black and...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents
Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 15:. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center named Suzanne Martinez, RN, chief nursing officer, NBC affiliate KYMA reported Dec. 21. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., has selected Danielle Mahaffey, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
beckershospitalreview.com
How flu admissions compare to past seasons
The 2022-2023 flu season is well underway, with the U.S. seeing the highest hospitalization rates in more than a decade. The cumulative flu hospitalization rate was 32.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Dec. 10, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. This figure is higher than any other cumulative hospitalization rate seen during this week over the past 12 flu seasons, CDC data shows.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 16:. 1. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected as the new chief physician executive of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare. 2. H. Takaji "Harry" Kittaka, MD, departed as chief transformation officer of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. 3....
Comments / 0