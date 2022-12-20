Hundreds of hospitals sue patients or take other legal actions, such as garnishing wages, to collect on medical debt, according to a Dec. 21 report from Kaiser Health News. The news outlet investigated billing and financial aid practices at a sample of 528 hospitals across the country, according to the report. Researchers investigated each of the selected hospitals, reviewing thousands of pages of policy and other documents. The investigation also involved thousands of phone and email inquiries and interviews to obtain and clarify how the hospitals handle patients with unpaid bills.

