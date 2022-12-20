Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
The Joint Commission Revises Appointment Timelines - Rethink your Provider Management
The Joint Commission, the largest accrediting agency in the United States, has announced a revision to its accrediting requirements, allowing organizations to go from a bi-annual to a tri-annual credentialing appointment process. The National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) and other medical staff and credentialing industry associations welcome The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Joint Commission freezes accreditation fees
The Joint Commission will not raise accreditation fees for hospitals in 2023, the accrediting body told Becker's Dec. 21. The decision was made to support hospitals and health systems as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to weather unprecedented financial challenges. In some cases, the surveys will be conducted for less than what it costs to conduct them, according to The Joint Commission.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 financial trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023: Deloitte
Health system leaders are expecting healthcare decisions in 2023 to be defined by staffing challenges, inflation, patient affordability, shrinking margins and supply chain struggles, according to a recent Deloitte Center for Health Solutions survey. Four financial trends that will drive health system decisions:. Inflation and affordability. Only seven percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health agencies with biggest budget gains in the $1.7 trillion spending bill
Lawmakers rolled out a roughly $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill Dec. 20, with funds earmarked for health agencies and some new investments that intersect with the work of hospitals and health systems. Lawmakers have until the end of Dec. 23 to clear the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill or federal funds...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents
Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
beckershospitalreview.com
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
beckershospitalreview.com
16 lawmakers sign letter opposing Covenant Health's takeover of Connecticut hospital
Sixteen Democratic state legislators have signed a letter opposing Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health's planned acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital based on concerns that the Catholic health system could limit reproductive and other types of care, The Connecticut Mirror reported Dec. 22. Covenant and Day Kimball came to the...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 15:. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center named Suzanne Martinez, RN, chief nursing officer, NBC affiliate KYMA reported Dec. 21. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., has selected Danielle Mahaffey, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The No Surprises Act…full of surprises! A tectonic shift is threatening the stability of our healthcare system
The implementation of the No Surprises Act (NSA) has caused a dramatic shift in the country’s healthcare ecosystem, driving significant disruption, and threatening its stability. Despite the balanced language in the law passed by Congress, the law’s actual implementation is driving a massive, unintended shift in the balance of power between payors and clinicians, causing dangerous disruption and risk. This is not just another chapter in a long narrative of healthcare changes. Combined with the realities of an already stressed industry, this will threaten our healthcare safety net until a permanent fix is implemented.
beckershospitalreview.com
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
Comments / 0