Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
WGRZ TV
Five foot drifts in Williamsville New York
The video is of our backyard in Williamsville, NY. taken this evening; showing a five foot drift. Go Bills!! Credit: Tim Lehr.
Wegmans and Tops closing until after Christmas due to storm
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
The Grocery Shopping Blitz: Locals dash to get storm supplies
Amherst, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western New York grocery stores have been packed the last couple of days as holiday plans may have changed for some due to the incoming winter storm this weekend.
Grocery Shopping Is Now Impossible In Buffalo
Need to get some last-minute groceries for your holiday dinner?. Sorry… if you live in Buffalo, it looks like you’re out of luck. Buffalo’s historic winter storm season is causing a massive headache for hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers, especially regarding their holiday plans. Hurricane-force winds and several feet of snowfall have caused hundreds of event cancellations and schools and businesses to close all over Western New York before the long holiday weekend.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Gallery: 2022 blizzard viewer photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Below are photos and videos of the December 2022 blizzard sent in by viewers. To submit a photo, email ReportIt@wivb.com with your name and photo(s). This video, provided by Jeffrey Triz, was taken in Hamburg on Friday morning. The following security camera footage, provided by Lee Ann LeVesque, shows Hoover Beach, […]
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Alive Photo: Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, Christmas in the 1950s
I’m old enough to remember the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood being a shopping destination for WNYers, but young enough to see its decline. Do you have memories of the neighborhood at Christmas? Please share in the comments.
Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg bracing for wrath of Lake Erie during blizzard
Kevin Hoak, co-owner of Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant along Route 5 in Hamburg, knows this blizzard set to ravage Western New York and the Lake Erie shoreline will pack a punch the area has not seen in some time. Read more here:
erienewsnow.com
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
thevillagerny.com
Debbie Stein Computed HoliMont’s Future
Debbie Stein had a plan: Get a job at HoliMont and have the summers off so she could devote more time to her young family in the off-season. Debbie, however, posed a problem for HoliMont – the good type of problem! She immediately proved herself to be a vital cog in the HoliMont machine and has been working full time for 28 years!
fox29.com
Blizzard in Buffalo: Here's what 'zero-mile visibility' looks like
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A wintry bomb cyclone that’s sweeping through the nation is now bringing whiteout blizzard conditions to Buffalo. Located on the eastern coast of Lake Erie, Buffalo is currently under a Blizzard Warning and is experiencing blinding snowfall and rising waters. Visibility had dropped to zero shortly after noon Friday.
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
Video: Golf dome on Wehrle badly damaged in blizzard
A neighbor captured video of the pieces of The Dome flying away
Do This If You’re Trapped In Your Car During The Blizzard
In case you haven’t heard - stay off the roads. Thanks to a record-breaking snowstorm in Western New York, a travel ban has been in effect for Erie county since Friday morning, which was soon followed by a ban on all traffic on the New York State Thruway from Rochester to Niagara Falls. However, some stubborn Buffalo residents did not heed the warning to stay home and subsequently got their vehicles stuck in the blizzard conditions.
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Galleria announces new hours for 2023
Some restaurants may offer extended hours into the evening.
Weekend Blizzard Could Lead To Another “Ice Car” In Buffalo
Another massive blizzard-like storm is coming to Western New York this weekend and along with snow and ice are heavy winds that could cause huge waves along Lake Erie. The last time we saw huge waves along the Lake paired with sub-freezing weather was in 2016 which lead to one "ice car" going viral.
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
