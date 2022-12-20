ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Grocery Shopping Is Now Impossible In Buffalo

Need to get some last-minute groceries for your holiday dinner?. Sorry… if you live in Buffalo, it looks like you’re out of luck. Buffalo’s historic winter storm season is causing a massive headache for hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers, especially regarding their holiday plans. Hurricane-force winds and several feet of snowfall have caused hundreds of event cancellations and schools and businesses to close all over Western New York before the long holiday weekend.
A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Gallery: 2022 blizzard viewer photos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Below are photos and videos of the December 2022 blizzard sent in by viewers. To submit a photo, email ReportIt@wivb.com with your name and photo(s). This video, provided by Jeffrey Triz, was taken in Hamburg on Friday morning. The following security camera footage, provided by Lee Ann LeVesque, shows Hoover Beach, […]
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Debbie Stein Computed HoliMont’s Future

Debbie Stein had a plan: Get a job at HoliMont and have the summers off so she could devote more time to her young family in the off-season. Debbie, however, posed a problem for HoliMont – the good type of problem! She immediately proved herself to be a vital cog in the HoliMont machine and has been working full time for 28 years!
Blizzard in Buffalo: Here's what 'zero-mile visibility' looks like

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A wintry bomb cyclone that’s sweeping through the nation is now bringing whiteout blizzard conditions to Buffalo. Located on the eastern coast of Lake Erie, Buffalo is currently under a Blizzard Warning and is experiencing blinding snowfall and rising waters. Visibility had dropped to zero shortly after noon Friday.
Do This If You’re Trapped In Your Car During The Blizzard

In case you haven’t heard - stay off the roads. Thanks to a record-breaking snowstorm in Western New York, a travel ban has been in effect for Erie county since Friday morning, which was soon followed by a ban on all traffic on the New York State Thruway from Rochester to Niagara Falls. However, some stubborn Buffalo residents did not heed the warning to stay home and subsequently got their vehicles stuck in the blizzard conditions.
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
