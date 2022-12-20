Binance has been under intense scrutiny since it released its proof of reserves about a month ago. The crypto exchange had done so in a bid to assure users that all deposited funds were safe and that it was not going to collapse like FTX, but this had backfired spectacularly for the company. As the FUD ramped up, more than $6 billion was withdrawn from the exchange in a matter of days. Now, Binance has come forward to address the most pressing questions from the community.

2 DAYS AGO