7 recent hospital rebrands
Seven hospitals and health systems have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Nov. 20:. The VA San Diego Medical Center was renamed the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to honor Ms. Moreno, a veteran who died during combat in Afghanistan. New Braunfels, Texas-based Resolute Health...
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 15:. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center named Suzanne Martinez, RN, chief nursing officer, NBC affiliate KYMA reported Dec. 21. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., has selected Danielle Mahaffey, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.
Which health systems have signed on to Northwell's gun safety campaign?
Eighty-five health systems are participating in a gun safety campaign aimed at reducing the epidemic of gun deaths across the country. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health started the project, Hospitals United, in September. Since then, 84 health systems have signed on, promising to teach their community members the importance of asking family and friends whether they have unlocked guns in their homes. Print, broadcast and digital ads, as well as billboards, have since been popping up around the country.
North Dakota hospital completes $58M financing agreement
Cando, N.D.-based Towner County Medical Center has completed a $58 million financing agreement that will go toward building a critical access hospital and nursing home. The project will consolidate the Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center into one facility. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient beds, according to a Dec. 21 Greater Commercial Lending news release.
105 hospital, health system projects in 2022 worth $100M or more, ranked
Becker's has reported on more than 100 hospital and health system projects worth $100 million or more in 2022, including 20 with a $1 billion price tag or higher. Big-ticket 2022 hospital and health system projects, in order from most to least expensive:. 1. Developer breaks ground on $5B medical...
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
Virginia hospitals rebrand, move to Epic EHR after acquisition by UVA Health
A group of Virginia hospitals rebranded and transitioned to an Epic EHR after their recent acquisition by Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health. The renamed hospitals that got new signage Dec. 20 were UVA Health Culpeper (Va.) Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket (Va.) Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Va., according to a health system news release.
