Ceremony Honors Erie's Homeless Individuals who Died in 2022
Members of the community gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday, to honor the memories of the 19 people in Erie who died this year, while homeless. The memorial is held every December 21, because it's the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. "Today it's bitter,...
Presque Isle State Park Temporarily Closed
Presque Isle State Park is temporarily closed due to the weather and unsafe conditions, park officials announced Friday. Winds are the biggest concern as well as possible downed trees, according to the announcement. Lake levels are expected to increase and lead to flooded roadways, parking areas and buildings, which officials...
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Erie County
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Rd. in Erie County. The prize is part of the sixth weekly drawing of eight in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which lead up to a Jan. 7 drawing.
Erie's Black Santa spreads cheer and inclusivity
Santa Clause is traditionally portrayed as a white man. But now, there's a push for inclusivity in the Santa industry. Our Isley Gooden met with Erie's Black Santa and Mrs. Claus. They're making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. "No matter the gender, the...
Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Still in Effect on Interstates; I-90 Closed in New York at State Line
Temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in northwestern Pennsylvania remain in effect, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Drivers traveling in Erie County to New York should use Interstate 86 at the Interstate 90 interchange because New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line.
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
Erie Humane Society Seeks Donations for Kitten with Severe Upper Respiratory Infection
The Erie Humane Society is asking for donations after a kitten in critical need of medical attention was dropped off at the shelter. The kitten, who the shelter decided to call Noel, was found in Harborcreek all alone. Erie Humane Society (EHS) said in a Facebook post, that Noel was...
Erie's Greyhound Bus Station Reopens to Passengers
Passengers catching a Greyhound bus in Erie, will no longer have to wait outside. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to temporarily reopen the Greyhound bus terminal. "With the winter weather fastly approaching this weekend, we had to do something sooner than later," said...
Longtime Legislators Resign
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two longtime Chautauqua County lawmakers announced their retirement at the County Legislature meeting Wednesday night. District 17 representative Jay Gould and District 13 representative Paul Whitford were recognized by the legislature for their service. Gould, who started at the legislator at the turn...
Bayfront Businesses Brace for Snowstorm
While some people are making last minute changes to their travel plans due to the incoming snow storm, businesses on Erie's Bayfront are bracing for the storm. The Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel will be on the front lines against the predicted heavy snow and high winds. They say they're ready to keep everyone safe during the storm.
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Erie County Emergency Management Urges Residents to be Prepared for Severe Winter Weather
The pending winter storm will be historic, according to meteorologists. Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared for the severe winter weather. Erie County Emergency Management has the following tips to stay safe in severe winter weather:. Do not travel unless it is necessary. If you do...
Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
Erie Streets Department Continues to Clear City Streets
The Erie Streets Department has been working all day long to clear the streets throughout the city. A total of 13 trucks have been working since 5:30 am, salting and plowing the city's main streets. According to Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, the bitter cold conditions create extra challenges.
Erie Streets Chief Keeping Close Watch on Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast
City of Erie plow and salt trucks and the streets bureau staff are ready to go for what is expected to be a challenging Christmas weekend forecast. As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 1am Friday to 4pm Sunday. The streets department already...
Holiday Weekend Winter Storm Travel
Erie County Department of Safety issued a media release urging residents not to travel for the holiday weekend, but if there’s no choice, Emergency Management Specialist, Dan Loewenheim has a few tips to stay safe. “But if travel becomes necessary and people are traveling, we recommend having blankets in...
