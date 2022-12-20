ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Protesters rage as MSPs vote down gender reform amendment

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSSX5_0jp90dN100

Spectators have been removed from the Scottish Parliament chamber after cries of “shame on you” rang out as MSPs voted down an amendment to controversial gender reforms.

In a marathon session at Holyrood , MSPs were debating changes to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill .

One amendment, tabled by Tory MSP Russell Findlay, would place barriers in the way of convicted sex offenders being able to apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

The amendment was defeated by 59 votes to 64 with two abstentions.

Shame on all of you

Protesters

When the vote was read out in the chamber by Deputy Presiding Officer Anabelle Ewing, shouting could be heard from the public gallery.

Shame on all of you,” two people could be heard shouting.

“There’s no democracy in here,” another cried.

One person shouted “shut up”, but it is not clear if they opposed or supported the amendment.

As a result of the disturbance, the Ms Ewing suspended proceedings.

More than 150 changes to the Bill will be voted on by MSPs on Tuesday and Wednesday, including background checks for applicants, potential punishments for fraudulently obtaining a GRC, the impact of the Bill on the Equality Act and a review of trans prisoners

As well as Mr Findlay’s move to restrict applications from sex offenders, fellow Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton sought to ensure the minimum age for a GRC application would remain at 18 instead of 16, as the legislation proposes.

The session in Holyrood began with apparent attempts by the Scottish Tories to delay proceedings, tabling four amendments to the agenda from four members, forcing a vote on the timetable for the consideration of amendments, raising a further motion which MSPs had to vote on and a number of points of order.

After a delay of more than an hour, MSPs began debating amendments in a session due to finish after 10pm on Tuesday and stretch into Wednesday before the final vote.

Opponents of the Bill, which would make it easier for trans people to obtain a GRC, fear it could be a danger to women and girls, particularly around the provision of single-sex spaces.

But the Scottish Government insists the legislation will not impact the Equality Act, which allows for trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters, something that was affirmed by an earlier amendment from Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy.

The Bill would make it easier for trans people to acquire a GRC by removing the requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

It would also lower the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drop the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for people aged 16 and 17 – though with a three-month reflection period.

Despite the controversy around the Bill in recent months, it is likely to pass when it comes to a vote on Wednesday, given the wide support among the SNP, Scottish Greens, Scottish Labour and the Lib Dems.

In the stage one vote, seven SNP MSPs voted against the Bill – including former community safety minister Ash Regan, who resigned in the hours before the vote – while two others abstained.

Ms Regan said during the consideration of amendments that she would not be supporting the Bill, while fellow SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson hinted he would again rebel against the Bill, and Fergus Ewing and Michelle Thomson spoke in favour of amendments the Scottish Government opposed.

More than 60 LGBT+ groups wrote to MSPs urging them to back the Bill and reject amendments that would change the “core principles” of the legislation.

The groups say the legislation should be based on the making of a statutory declaration, the minimum age for application should be 16 and the effects of a GRC should remain the same as in the initial Gender Recognition Act.

On Monday, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, a UN expert on gender identity, and Reem Alsalem, the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women, spoke to members of Holyrood’s equalities committee ahead of the debate.

Ms Alsalem said plans to introduce self-ID could see violent men taking advantage of loopholes “to get into women’s spaces and have access to women”.

However, Mr Madrigal-Borloz told the more than two-hour committee meeting there was “no evidence” that “maintaining complexity in the process of recognition of gender identity would be an effective safeguard”.

Comments / 50

Randy Wamsley
3d ago

I can't understand how such a small group of the population has managed to leverage themselves into every freaking part of our life I'm so sick of it

Reply(11)
79
Chris Jones
3d ago

nuts wanting to be bolts , bolts wanting to be nuts and liberals acting like wrenches to help them get even screweyer.

Reply(3)
34
Ned Devino
3d ago

Or how about we stop wasting time and treasure on these miscreants and just ignore them and what they want?

Reply(4)
39
Related
BBC

People aged 16 and 17 to be allowed to change gender

Young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18. Some SNP MSPs were among those who argued that 16 is too young to make such a "profound change". But the government said...
BBC

No evidence transgender law change has negative impact on others

Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote. The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
BBC

Spain approves divisive transgender bill

Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
The Independent

India opposition’s ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital

Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters walked into the capital on Saturday as part of a 5-month-long cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government. Joined by thousands of party workers and senior leaders, the march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family, entered New Delhi after passing through eight states.Flanked by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the 52-year-old leader said that the motive of his long...
The Independent

Pakistan amends colonial-era law criminalising attempted suicide

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi’s office announced that the government amended on Friday a section of the country’s criminal law to repeal a colonial-era legislation against suicide.It was reportedly introduced by the secular Pakistan People's Party, and was approved by the parliament's upper house, or Senate, three months ago.Under the previous Pakistani legislation, attempted suicide was punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine, or both.However, the tides are turning and a close aide of Pakistani prime minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the amendment and said that each and every person in distress, considering an extreme measure such as taking...
The Independent

Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks

Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
The Independent

Indian state plans to launch cheap whisky to prevent deaths from bootleg alcohol

The northern Indian state of Punjab plans to launch an inexpensive variety of locally made alcohol to wean a section of drinkers off unsafe, bootlegged whiskey.The government of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently informed the Supreme Court that “it wants to give people a cheap variety of country liquor” as a healthier substitute for homemade whiskey, according to Times Now. This was informed by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state in an affidavit, the news organisation said. In the same hearing, senior advocate Ajit Sinha informed the court that the police have also strengthened...
Jax Hudur

A Devout Christian Teacher Jailed for Refusing to Use His Student's Preferred Pronouns

When Enoch Burke, a devout Christian teacher, refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns, the school took action against him by suspending him. However, when Mr. Burke ignored the order and continued teaching, the schoolteacher was arrested and could miss Christmas as he would be behind bars. Mr. Burke’s ordeal started when he encountered one of his students last September, a student who was transitioning and therefore demanded to be addressed in the gender-neutral pronoun of “they.” Instead, Mr. Burke continued to use “he” when addressing the student.
BBC

Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling

The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government's next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is "able to meet the requirements of the tender", forcing the Met's hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, amid skills shortages and supply chain...
New York Post

UK woman arrested for silently praying across from abortion clinic: ‘Terrifying’

Conservatives and free speech activists on Twitter railed against a recent video depicting police interrogating and ultimately arresting a pro-life woman who was silently praying outside a U.K. abortion clinic. Those who watched the woman’s arrest after admitting she was “praying in my head” were appalled. Some claimed this was proof that Great Britain had become a dystopia. The woman who was arrested, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, is the director of the U.K. March for Life. According to Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF UK), Vaughan-Spruce “was standing near the BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham in an area ADF UK called a ‘censorship zone,’ when police approached...
VIRGINIA STATE
dotesports.com

U.S. senator calls out Steam for its racist, extremist, and antisemetic content

While the age-old debate around video games and violence has been a long back-and-forth, the discussion around extremism is currently gaining heat. Whether there is a gateway to extremism through gaming is a debate that should be left to politicians and researchers, however, there is no denying there is the potential for dangerous content to be viewed on platforms that don’t take the time to review this material.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

The Independent

990K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy