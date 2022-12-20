ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rc6M_0jp90bbZ00

Beth Mead is the bookmakers' favourite to win this BBC Sports Personality of the Year after the shortlist was released.

The Lioness has been nominated along with England cricket captain Ben Stokes, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curler Eve Muirhead, and runner Jake Wightman.

She won the Golden Boot for leading scorer and was named player of the tournament during England’s Euro 2022 victory in the summer.

The Arsenal forward scored six goals during the Euro 2022 championship.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christmas quiz 2022: Round five – Put a name to these faces

A. What two notable victories did Jill Scott achieve this year? B. Which Spotify record did Taylor Swift break?C. Novak Djokovic was refused entry into Australia because of his position on the Covid vaccine but he did win Wimbledon. Who did he beat in the final?D. Val McDermid withdrew her sponsorship from Raith Rovers FC, while the club’s women’s team severed ties and renamed themselves McDermid Ladies. Why?E. Adele, in her tearful Las Vegas postponement announcement: which feature of the show did she reportedly object most to?F. Kim Kardashian wore a vintage dress to the Met Ball. When was the...
The Independent

10 best matches in the Premier League and beyond to watch over Christmas and new year

The end of the World Cup 2022 was as thrilling as it was exhausting to follow extensively, but the football simply doesn’t stop there.Domestic action is straight back on the agenda and England’s top clubs return to League Cup action even before Christmas arrives - while the Premier League makes its comeback to our screens on Boxing Day.Even though one round of fixtures has been taken out of the usually hectic schedule between Christmas and the new year, there’s still plenty of action to take in across that two-week period - especially with other leagues also up and running beyond...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League top four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to be within “punching distance” of the top four as he looks to mount a bid for Champions League football in the second half of the season.Inconsistent results meant the Reds headed into the World Cup break in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – albeit with a match in hand – and a huge 15 adrift of leaders Arsenal.But a run of eight wins in 10 fixtures prior to the cessation of the Premier League suggested they had ironed out those rogue results and – although their return to...
The Independent

Thomas Frank hoping for ‘more magic moments’ after signing new Brentford deal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract tying him to the club until the summer of 2027, the Bees have announced.The 49-year-old Dane was appointed to the top job in 2018 and guided the club into the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2020/21, ultimately finishing 13th in their top-flight campaign.Frank’s side currently sit 10th and will return to Premier League action against Spurs on Boxing Day bolstered by a 2-1 win over reigning champions Manchester City before the World Cup break.“Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are...
The Independent

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide appear to get engaged

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti appear to have gotten engaged during a recent trip to Italy.The Love Island winners jetted off to Rome before their first Christmas together where the Italian reality star, 27, opted to mark the occasion with a ring.In a video shared on both of their Instagram pages, Davide told fans something “is missing” from her finger.Ekin-Su, 27, is seen opening a gifted £1k Cartier Love ring from a box and placing it on her engagement finger.Sources close to the couple insist they are not engaged, according to the Sun.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceThe Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson’s column about MeghanMoment LadBaby and Martin Lewis song announced as Christmas No 1
The Independent

Pep Guardiola claims Kalvin Phillips returned to Manchester City ‘overweight’

Pep Guardiola has claimed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned to training following the World Cup “overweight”.City manager Guardiola was initially vague when asked why the 27-year-old England international did not even make the bench for Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.Guardiola simply said the player was not fit and had not been in the right condition to train after rejoining the City squad.A gutting night. We gave everything, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’m proud to be part of such a class group of players and lads. We know we’re on the right track. We’ll stick together and...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers calls on Leicester to pick up where they left off before World Cup

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants his side to pick up where they left off when they resume their Premier League campaign.The Foxes looked set for a relegation battle after a horror start to the season saw them pick up just one point from their opening seven games, but they mounted a recovery, taking 16 points from their next eight games before the World Cup break.They can now look towards a top-half finish as they start back up against Newcastle on Boxing Day.“We feel in a good way, we hadn’t started the season well but the consistency and the structure the...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City confident of Bellingham capture

What the papers sayThe Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.Social media round-upArsenal join Tottenham in race for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to boost title charge #AFC #THFC...
The Independent

Mark Gatiss: ‘Christmas is the perfect time for ghosts’

It’s Christmas Eve, and you’re as ready as you’ll ever be. Presents under the tree? Check. Turkey in the fridge? Check. Mince pie for Father Christmas and a carrot for Rudolf on the hearth? Check. The thinning of the veil between this world and the next, allowing unquiet spirits to walk the Earth and the long shadows in the moonlit, frosty lanes to shift and darken with things not of this world? Check, check and check.Because while Christmas might traditionally be the season of goodwill, comfort and joy, it is also very much the time of ghosts. And no one...
The Independent

The Independent

990K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy