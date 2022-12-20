Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Coldmageddon Hits Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map shows several roads are covered with snow and ice across the state. It shows covered roads in northwest and northern Missouri, as well as a few in the Kansas City area, southern and southeast Missouri. Jason Shafer, with MoDOT, says too many people are driving for non-essential reasons and are driving too fast for conditions.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
KFVS12
Missouri winter weather latest
Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor’s Mansion Decorated With Christmas Trees
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is decorated with Christmas trees for the holidays. In late November, a 40-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Tom and Sue Gleich (gleech) of Wildwood, Missouri. Holly Dentner with the Missouri Department of Conservation explains how the tree was placed in the front lawn…
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
939theeagle.com
Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday
The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Watch Internet Star Frankie MacDonald’s Epic Missouri Storm Alert
It's not a winter storm until internet superstar weatherman Frankie MacDonald says it is. Better brace yourself if Frankie's right as he's just issued his urgent warning about Missouri's part of the incoming winter storm. There's a reason why Frankie MacDonald has over a quarter million followers on YouTube. Nobody...
Comments / 0