WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
mahometdaily.com
Waldinger commits to play football at Wheaton College
Road trips became the norm for Jake Waldinger for more than a year as the Mahomet-Seymour tri-sport athlete looked for a college that he could call home as a football player for the next four years. “I started the summer of my junior year taking visits about everywhere,” Waldinger said....
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Missouri
The Illinois basketball team has been struggling lately, and those struggles continued to be inflamed on Thursday night against Missouri. I would argue this was one of the worst games for the Illini since Brad Underwood took over the program. Even in the 12-win campaign in year two, there were glimpses of hope. But this program is not only losing games, but we are losing them in a disappointing fashion.
mahometdaily.com
Bulldogs continue to play strong as they close out 2022
Mahomet-Seymour’s seventh-grade boys’ basketball team was efficient from the free throw line on Thursday (Dec. 15) and turned back Edison, 48-38, in Champaign. M-S carried a 35-31 lead into the final quarter, but connected on 9 of 15 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. For the game, the Bulldogs netted 15 of 23 attempts from the line.
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Illinois vs. Missouri: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Illinois and Missouri face off again this year in the Braggin’ Rights game. Can Missouri pick up a signature win for their resume and pull off the upset? Or does Illinois come out on top for a second consecutive season?. TV Schedule: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 PM ET, SEC...
thenexthoops.com
Underestimate Shauna Green’s Illinois at your own risk
Five returners, four freshmen and four transfers walked into a bar. Well – a pizzeria, actually. Jupiter’s in Champaign, Illinois to be exact. It was the first time this hodgepodge of players had all been together, nearly two-thirds of whom were new to a program that had been nothing more than a punchline in the world of women’s college basketball for a long, long time.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Ballot Issues: Jacob Lane to Sue, Jakob Dazey Victim of Major Mistake
(Above, Clockwise L to R) Danville Election Commission Attorney John Beardsley, DEC Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, Barb Bailey, Dave Ryan, and Tom Mellen. Wednesday afternoon’s (Dec 21) Danville Election Commission hearing, held in the Vermilion County Board Committee Room, was literally a double-header of ballot issues with two different plots. In the first half, hopeful mayoral challenger Jacob Lane was officially voted off the 2023 Consolidated Election ballot by the Danville Election Commission’s Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, and Barb Bailey; on the basis that, agreeing with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr’s objection; he did not have enough valid signatures on his filing petition because some were not registered to vote and some were from outside of the Danville City Limits.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights?
Mizzou men's basketball is facing another big test Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights game against No. 16 Illinois. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WAND TV
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Area Ballots set for 2023 Consolidated Election
With the Dec. 19 filing date passed, candidates for five local boards have submitted their petitions for candidacy. The Mahomet Daily will write more on each race after the holiday, but names are listed in alphabetical order and the submitted petitions are linked for each candidate. Access to those petitions is given by clicking on each name. When we receive petitions for the Mahomet Public Library candidates, those will be added.
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
