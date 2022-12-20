Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Montgomery police searching for unidentified suspect of burglary
Montgomery police are seeking the identity of a suspect wanted for a burglary that occurred on Dec. 20. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the burglary took place at the 8000 block of Vaughan Road at approximately 4 a.m. The suspect is said to have broken in through the front door...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
WSFA
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.
Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
selmasun.com
Montgomery police seeking third suspect of business robbery
Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
alabamanews.net
Opelika authorities search for missing man
Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man. 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard. If...
WSFA
Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms. Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago. “The trailer was rocking so hard, when...
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
WSFA
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning. According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Cotton Street. • Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Austin Street. Dec. 15. • Domestic violence was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard. • Forgery and theft was reported...
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
WSFA
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire. The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping two Autauga County teens will be held without bail. A judge made the ruling Monday under the recently passed “Aniah’s Law.” The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired incident near Opelika Piggly Wiggly
UPDATE 12/19/22 6:07 p.m.: The Opelika Police Department released more details regarding this incident of shots being fired. At around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly on 1515 2nd Ave in reference to gunfire. Officers found several vehicles were fired into. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. According […]
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
