Frequent Traveler Shares Warning About Flying Out of Orlando International Airport

More people than ever are traveling this week.

The week right before Christmas is always one of the worst times of the year for air travel. Airport traffic is crazy around the holidays, and already-busy airports are pushed to their limits during this time. It's important for holiday travelers to give themselves extra time to account for massive travel slowdowns.

TikTok cruise vlogger @ilove2cruise also flies quite frequently. In this video, she specifically warns holiday travelers about the stressfully slow conditions for people flying out of Orlando International Airport this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Holiday travel is always really stressful, but this is exceptionally rough. It seems like people are missing flights left and right at Orlando! We're always big proponents of getting to the airport extra early and giving yourself plenty of time to get through TSA, but during the holiday rush, that advice could really save your life- or at least, your travel plans.

Responses from the comments were all over the place. Some affirmed the insane wait times that she witnessed. "I was there last week and security was an hour and half at 4am," said @candycane1175. "We were there yesterday and it was ridiculous," agreed @phillymcmilly. "MCO is a chaotic dumpster, not user friendly and old," @friendlypilot critiqued the airport.

However, others reported having a smoother, shorter wait time at Orlando, even recently. "I flew out last Sunday night (10:15) nobody was there. I thought the apocalypse had happened!" shared @knoxtheboxer. "I had 2 people go there Saturday early afternoon...was thru in 10 minutes," @stevelarussa1 spoke out. "Shocked that our wait was only 20 minutes last week! Last year I had 60 minutes once, and 40 another. I'm always there 2.5-3 hrs ahead," said @meredithbest33.

A lot of the discrepancies in the wait times might come down to when in the day you fly. "I’ve found those early flights are dreadful, if you can try late afternoon, early evening. Hotel will hold packages for you," recommended @msglamandglitter. We did notice that of the people who had an easy time at Orlando TSA, most who mentioned the times were there in the afternoon or night. Maybe there's something to this advice.

If you're flying out of Orlando, be safe and get there early- but not too early. "They won’t let you through security if you arrive there longer than 4 hours," warned @slh1917- they're trying to expedite people according to their flight times. Safe travels, and happy holidays.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !