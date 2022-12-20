ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Frequent Traveler Shares Warning About Flying Out of Orlando International Airport

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Piu0_0jp8ypBb00

More people than ever are traveling this week.

The week right before Christmas is always one of the worst times of the year for air travel. Airport traffic is crazy around the holidays, and already-busy airports are pushed to their limits during this time. It's important for holiday travelers to give themselves extra time to account for massive travel slowdowns.

TikTok cruise vlogger @ilove2cruise also flies quite frequently. In this video, she specifically warns holiday travelers about the stressfully slow conditions for people flying out of Orlando International Airport this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Holiday travel is always really stressful, but this is exceptionally rough. It seems like people are missing flights left and right at Orlando! We're always big proponents of getting to the airport extra early and giving yourself plenty of time to get through TSA, but during the holiday rush, that advice could really save your life- or at least, your travel plans.

Responses from the comments were all over the place. Some affirmed the insane wait times that she witnessed. "I was there last week and security was an hour and half at 4am," said @candycane1175. "We were there yesterday and it was ridiculous," agreed @phillymcmilly. "MCO is a chaotic dumpster, not user friendly and old," @friendlypilot critiqued the airport.

However, others reported having a smoother, shorter wait time at Orlando, even recently. "I flew out last Sunday night (10:15) nobody was there. I thought the apocalypse had happened!" shared @knoxtheboxer. "I had 2 people go there Saturday early afternoon...was thru in 10 minutes," @stevelarussa1 spoke out. "Shocked that our wait was only 20 minutes last week! Last year I had 60 minutes once, and 40 another. I'm always there 2.5-3 hrs ahead," said @meredithbest33.

A lot of the discrepancies in the wait times might come down to when in the day you fly. "I’ve found those early flights are dreadful, if you can try late afternoon, early evening. Hotel will hold packages for you," recommended @msglamandglitter. We did notice that of the people who had an easy time at Orlando TSA, most who mentioned the times were there in the afternoon or night. Maybe there's something to this advice.

If you're flying out of Orlando, be safe and get there early- but not too early. "They won’t let you through security if you arrive there longer than 4 hours," warned @slh1917- they're trying to expedite people according to their flight times. Safe travels, and happy holidays.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Impact Orlando Airport Ahead of Holiday Weekend

So, you may or may not have heard about this little, tiny, insignificant little ARCTIC BLAST that is currently making its way across the United States from Alaska. Meteorologists are promising freezing temperatures this weekend, with the coldest day being Christmas Eve. And, if you’re getting ready to fly to or from Orlando, you might want to be prepared for flight delays — and potentially even cancelations.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World

Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume

SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
SANFORD, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

La Quinta Orlando Airport North Hotel For Sale

CBRE presents the 148-room La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orlando Airport North. The Property is located on North Frontage Road, right off South Semoran Blvd and the Martin Andersen Beachline Expressway, and less than one and one-half miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO), the seventh busiest airport in the United States. The hotel is also located within the LeeVista Center, Orlando’s premier mixed-use business park with over 2 million square feet of Class A Office, Distribution, and Industrial space. The Property offers easy access to the #1 most visited city in the United States with a less than twenty-minute drive to 7 of the 20 most visited theme parks in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaconstructionnews.com

Walt Disney World to build affordable housing for theme park employees

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to build 1,300 affordable houses for workers at its Disney World Florida theme park. Real estate company The Michaels Organization will work as the developer...
FLORIDA STATE
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
651
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy