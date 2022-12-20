Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
New Procurement Policy.Presented to County Board
Grundy County Purchasing Manager Alec MacDonald addressed the Grundy Board at their meeting December 13th, explaining the process and procedures involved in a new procurement policy. The purpose of a procurement policy is to ensure best value is obtained in the most advantageous balance of price, quality, and performance when...
WSPY NEWS
Officials address mental health to county board
Kendall County Coroner Jacquie Purcell says there has been an increase in suicides this year over last year. Purcell is urging everyone to check on loved ones and to spread the word that there is help out there. Your browser does not support the audio element. The coroner's office says...
blockclubchicago.org
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained
CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County looking for federal money for big projects
Kendall County Administrator Scott Koeppel was in Washington, D.C. to lobby for several big projects in Kendall County. Koeppel says there could be federal money for a big study which is the next step in potentially bringing Metra train service to the county. Koeppel also visited the Environmental Protection Agency...
WSPY NEWS
Closings and cancellations
The Plano Public Library will close at noon Thursday and will be closed all day on Friday. The Oswego Public Library District is closing at noon Thursday and will be closed on Friday. Secretary of State offices and Driver Services Facilities will close at one Thursday and reopen on Tuesday.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
thevillagereporter.com
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Athletic Director Shares Update Regarding Grandstands
ATHLETICS … North Central Schools Athletic Director Michael Babin, reported to the board with good news of multiple high school students receiving All-County Teams selection for their individual sports. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) North Central School Board of Education began their regular meeting on December 20 at 5:30...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Health Department releases list of warming centers
The Kendall County Health Department is releasing its list of warming centers. Bitter cold is expected in the coming days. Some 24-hour locations include the Kendall County Sheriff's Office at 1102 Cornell Road in Yorkville, The Oswego Police Department at 3355 Wolley Road in Oswego, and the Plano Police Department which is at 111 East Main Street in Plano.
WSPY NEWS
Volunteer chaplain program coming to area police departments
The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police has a new volunteer chaplain program. The program to open to clergy from any faith and is done at no cost to the police departments involved. The Rev. Jordan Gash, of Yorkville, helps organize the program. He says it's all about supporting...
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge to determine what happens next with Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The state's controversial SAFE-T Act is set to end cash bail for many crimes in Illinois Jan. 1. Tuesday, a Kankakee County judge heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging the measure. The case was a combined lawsuit involving over 60 state's attorneys from around Illinois....
wjol.com
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
959theriver.com
Will County Brewing Company Opening Second Location
Hot off the presses on this cold day! The guys at Will County Brewing Company announced they are opening a second location!. Most days you will find their brewery and taproom teaming with people at the original location on Rt. 59 in Shorewood. For those living south of there, it will soon be even easier to grab a pint of Rocket Queen, or my personal favorite, You Don’t F with Jesus! The new location for WCBC will be in the old River Hawk Brewing facility at 24735 W Eames St in Channahon!
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
After over 60+ years, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be closing its doors indefinitely on February 28th, 2023, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs. This news has come as a shock to many, as the plant has been a staple in the area for decades. The plant is currently owned by Stellantis, responsible for the production of the Jeep Cherokee.
WSPY NEWS
Rita Sue (Baumann) Penman, 76
Rita Sue (Baumann) Penman, 76, of Somonauk, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home. She was born November 10, 1946, in Aurora, IL. The daughter of the late Henry & Elizabeth (Frieders) Baumann. She was a 1964 graduate of Aurora’s Madonna High School and completed her nursing...
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
WSPY NEWS
George W. Adkins, 91
George W. Adkins, 91, of Yorkville, IL, passed away early Tuesday, December 22, 2022. He was born March 16, 1931 in Rosamond, IL the son of Byron and Iva (McCain) Adkins. George was united in marriage to the late Harriett “Dee” McCaslin on August 18, 1951 in Pana, IL.
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
WSPY NEWS
John Arboleda, 50
John Arboleda, age 50 of Plano, IL passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL. He was born in Ecuador on April 30, 1972, the son of Jorge and Gladys (Montesdeoca) Arboleda. John was united in a civil union with the former Monica...
