Hot off the presses on this cold day! The guys at Will County Brewing Company announced they are opening a second location!. Most days you will find their brewery and taproom teaming with people at the original location on Rt. 59 in Shorewood. For those living south of there, it will soon be even easier to grab a pint of Rocket Queen, or my personal favorite, You Don’t F with Jesus! The new location for WCBC will be in the old River Hawk Brewing facility at 24735 W Eames St in Channahon!

CHANNAHON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO