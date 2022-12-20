Read full article on original website
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
Eva Marie Teases Potential WWE Return
WWE appears to be in the era of returns at the moment, and that's before Royal Rumble season truly kicks in. Former North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as the latest former employee brought back to the company by Paul "Triple H" Levesque this week on "WWE Raw," but are more familiar faces set to make a comeback?
WWE NXT Star Wants A Match With Cody Rhodes
Grayson Waller is on his way to challenging for the "NXT" Championship for the first time in his career. He recently won the first men's "NXT" Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline to earn the opportunity to step up to Bron Breakker. Beyond capturing the "NXT" title, though, Waller has strong ambitions that include main-eventing WrestleMania against a notable WWE star. During a recent episode of "WWE After The Bell," Waller explained his choice.
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mandy Rose Shouldn't Join AEW
Mandy Rose may no longer be the "NXT" Women's Champion or work for WWE anymore, but she's still the talk of the professional wrestling world in some circles. Despite her recent release, all signs point to Rose doing just fine financially thanks to her FanTime site. Not only that, but murmurs persist that she could always end up elsewhere, such as AEW. Eric Bischoff, however, advises against that for one very specific reason.
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander-Bully Ray Title Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill
During the December 22 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV," the stipulation for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Title defense against Bully Ray at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view was revealed. Alexander will battle Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Alexander has been the IMPACT World Champion since defeating Moose...
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
CJ Perry Says Miro Will Return To WWE 'At Some Point'
The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.
Chelsea Green Teases Rumored WWE Return
Chelsea Green has been a hot topic recently. There have been many rumors about where she's headed next since she left IMPACT Wrestling in November. While there's still no confirmation about a deal, all signs are pointing to her return to WWE. She has said that she has "unfinished business at WWE." Now, she's adding more fuel to the fire with her latest tweet.
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
'WWE NXT' Ratings Rise In Wake Of Unexpected Title Change
The positive ratings momentum for WWE's "NXT" developmental show continued with the pre-recorded episode that aired on Tuesday night, December 20. As reported by both Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzzDaily on Wednesday afternoon, the show averaged 705,000 total viewers aged two and up, about 183,000 of which were in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic. The latter figure netted the show a 0.14 rating in the key demo, which ShowBuzzDaily reported was good enough for 21st place among cable originals for the day. Wrestlenomics notes that this was the best number for total viewers in almost two months, going back to the show that aired on October 25.
NXT Star Compares His WWE Tattoo To CM Punk's Pepsi Tattoo
Generally speaking, getting a tattoo of the logo of the place you work at is something that may cause a co-worker to invoke the famous "Dodgeball" quote of "That's a bold strategy Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them." And yet, "WWE NXT" star Edris Enofe is adopting said bold strategy, getting the WWE logo tattooed on his chest, while also talking about potentially getting the "NXT" logo tattooed on his neck.
Top Free Agent Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde
As Taylor Wilde brought out her new witchy side, another major debut recently graced IMPACT Wrestling's programming as well. The 19-year veteran laced up her boots to meet the new face on the December 22 episode of "Before The IMPACT" — a precursor to the company's weekly "IMPACT on AXS TV" show. This week, Wilde battled "The Majesty of Pain" KiLynn King.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/23): The Usos Vs. Hit Row For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Miracle On 34th Street Fight, More
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, ahead of the holiday period. The final "SmackDown" before Christmas will see Jimmy and Jey Uso defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row. The challengers earned the opportunity to face The Usos for the gold last week by defeating Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar in a triple threat match. Notably, it will be the first time in history that Hit Row have challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The Usos will be defending the belts on television for the third time this month after overcoming Butch and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle, respectively.
