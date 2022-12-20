The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.

2 DAYS AGO