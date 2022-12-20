Read full article on original website
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
Eva Marie Teases Potential WWE Return
WWE appears to be in the era of returns at the moment, and that's before Royal Rumble season truly kicks in. Former North American Champion Bronson Reed returned as the latest former employee brought back to the company by Paul "Triple H" Levesque this week on "WWE Raw," but are more familiar faces set to make a comeback?
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mandy Rose Shouldn't Join AEW
Mandy Rose may no longer be the "NXT" Women's Champion or work for WWE anymore, but she's still the talk of the professional wrestling world in some circles. Despite her recent release, all signs point to Rose doing just fine financially thanks to her FanTime site. Not only that, but murmurs persist that she could always end up elsewhere, such as AEW. Eric Bischoff, however, advises against that for one very specific reason.
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
Chelsea Green Teases Rumored WWE Return
Chelsea Green has been a hot topic recently. There have been many rumors about where she's headed next since she left IMPACT Wrestling in November. While there's still no confirmation about a deal, all signs are pointing to her return to WWE. She has said that she has "unfinished business at WWE." Now, she's adding more fuel to the fire with her latest tweet.
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
Randy Orton Once Surprised A Young Fan With A RKO, And It's Pretty Heartwarming
Over the past two decades, RKO have become three of the deadliest letters in professional wrestling. But back in 2016, one young WWE fan thought he knew all the answers to superstar Randy Orton's finishing maneuver. On an episode of the WWE Network's short-lived hidden camera show "Swerved," producers brought...
Former WWE Star Describes Vince McMahon's Ideal Son
A former WWE superstar shared his take on Vince McMahon's ideal son. McMahon is the father of Stephanie and Shane McMahon, both of whom have made their mark in the wrestling business. With that said, inaugural "Tough Enough" winner, Maven, isn't so sure that the two were McMahon's ideal children.
Kurt Angle Comments On Beef Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair
Online Twitter beefs in the wrestling world are a common thing, whether that be to create a worked angle or because certain people genuinely don't like each other. As of late, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have fallen into that age-old trap, taking shots at each other on social media and via their respective podcasts. Bischoff has claimed that WCW needed other names than the Nature Boy to make money, while Flair has most recently labeled Bischoff an "arrogant d***."
Top Free Agent Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde
As Taylor Wilde brought out her new witchy side, another major debut recently graced IMPACT Wrestling's programming as well. The 19-year veteran laced up her boots to meet the new face on the December 22 episode of "Before The IMPACT" — a precursor to the company's weekly "IMPACT on AXS TV" show. This week, Wilde battled "The Majesty of Pain" KiLynn King.
Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander-Bully Ray Title Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill
During the December 22 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV," the stipulation for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Title defense against Bully Ray at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view was revealed. Alexander will battle Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Alexander has been the IMPACT World Champion since defeating Moose...
Major Update On Rich Swann's Impact Contract Status
Since joining Impact Wrestling in 2018, Rich Swann has been one of the cornerstones of the promotion. Although he had achieved success on the independents and in WWE, Swann blossomed into a top star in Impact. He headlined the promotion's biggest event, Bound For Glory; won the Impact World Championship in 2020; and even went toe-to-toe with then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion in April 2021.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
Liv Morgan Recalls WWE Moment Which Gives Her 'Goosebumps'
2022 was a year of major success for Liv Morgan — starting off the year challenging Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship and ending the year after winning her first-ever championship in WWE. Morgan won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, as she rolled up Ronda Rousey for the victory. Following the match, the live fans in attendance cheered for Morgan, as her dream of finally reaching the top of the mountain came to be.
