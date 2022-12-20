Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Breaks Silence On Getting Fired
For several years Quetzalli Bulnes was part of WWE’s Spanish-language team, but it was revealed earlier this month that the company decided to let her go. Quetzalli had hosted WWE shows such as El Brunch and WWE Ahora and she also appeared at the WWE live event in Mexico City back in October.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Alberto Del Rio
Over the past year or so, Alberto Del Rio has made it clear he's deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, not to mention one more run as a top superstar in WWE. However, wrestling promoters across the world — even in his home country of Mexico — have seemingly distanced themselves from the controversial Del Rio to the point where AAA pulled his scheduled match at TripleMania XXX in April citing undisclosed reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Vince McMahon's Ideal Son
A former WWE superstar shared his take on Vince McMahon's ideal son. McMahon is the father of Stephanie and Shane McMahon, both of whom have made their mark in the wrestling business. With that said, inaugural "Tough Enough" winner, Maven, isn't so sure that the two were McMahon's ideal children.
