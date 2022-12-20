Read full article on original website
Related
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Children falling ill after 91 days without heating at London flats, say residents
Two residential blocks in Tower Hamlets in east London have been without heating and hot water for 91 days, with residents saying the conditions were leading to children falling ill. Residents in Milo and Diagoras House in Bow have had no heating or hot water since 22 September after issues...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A recent study in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
MedicalXpress
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men
According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men. The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.
Healthline
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California
According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]
‘I don’t fall, I slide’: older people rebel to keep sense of control, research finds
It is the age of rebellion. They may be frail, but 95-year-olds engage in miniature campaigns of “resistance and subversion” to foster a sense of control over their lives, a study has confirmed. From refusing to wear emergency call buttons to casting aside walking sticks, many members of...
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
Candida Albicans, infections that vary from skin surface to fatal systemic illnesses.
Candida is a fungus, a type of yeast that lives in small amounts in your mouth and intestines. Its function is to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. It’s a normal part of your body’s microflora — the microorganisms that live in a delicate balance in your mouth, throat, gut, vagina (in women), and skin.
Plunging Earthworm Populations Could Collapse Entire Ecosystems
Even though they may not be the most glamorous animals, earthworms are staples of our ecosystems. If they die out, it could have serious repercussions — and a recent U.K. study shows a major decline in earthworm populations. The research looked at data from hundreds of studies from 1928 to 2018, which showed a significant plunge in their populations.
BBC
China Covid: 'Everyone I know is getting a fever'
A sudden lifting of many of China's Covid restrictions has caused nationwide outbreaks - as well as confusion and anger on social media. Amid a severe shortage of rapid test kits, several provinces like Zhejiang and Anhui, as well as Chongqing, are implementing a new policy that allows people with mild symptoms or no symptoms to go back to work.
natureworldnews.com
15-Foot Crocodile Turns Into Cranky Dental Patient When Muscle Relaxer Wears Off — Australia
A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study
Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Climate Change Could Be Driving Bomb Cyclones and Unstable Polar Vortex
The planet is supposed to be warming, so why is it so cold?
Scrubs Magazine
Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.
Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
Comments / 1