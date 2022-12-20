ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol

Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
DOPE Quick Reads

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A recent study in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Healthline

Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
scaffoldmag.com

Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity

Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
GreenMatters

Plunging Earthworm Populations Could Collapse Entire Ecosystems

Even though they may not be the most glamorous animals, earthworms are staples of our ecosystems. If they die out, it could have serious repercussions — and a recent U.K. study shows a major decline in earthworm populations. The research looked at data from hundreds of studies from 1928 to 2018, which showed a significant plunge in their populations.
BBC

China Covid: 'Everyone I know is getting a fever'

A sudden lifting of many of China's Covid restrictions has caused nationwide outbreaks - as well as confusion and anger on social media. Amid a severe shortage of rapid test kits, several provinces like Zhejiang and Anhui, as well as Chongqing, are implementing a new policy that allows people with mild symptoms or no symptoms to go back to work.
natureworldnews.com

15-Foot Crocodile Turns Into Cranky Dental Patient When Muscle Relaxer Wears Off — Australia

A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.
Good News Network

‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story

In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
New York Post

Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study

Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Scrubs Magazine

Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.

Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
ahchealthenews.com

How to measure your oxygen level at home

Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.

