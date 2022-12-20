Read full article on original website
Spotlight On: Gene Waddy, CEO, Alpha Business Solutions
December 2022 — The Greater Jersey region is in active growth mode and can realize its full potential if it rises to the occasion and solves its most pressing challenges, said Gene Waddy, CEO of Alpha Business Solutions. In an interview with Invest:, Waddy paints a picture of what it is like doing business in the area with a lasting positive impact being top of mind.
Middle Tennessee leaders bullish on 2023 and beyond
December 2022 — With a new year only a few weeks away, public and private sector leaders have their sights set on the future. Invest: spoke with a number of these leaders across Middle Tennessee to collect their insights on both their outlook and priorities for the near term.
