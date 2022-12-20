ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackshear, GA

Tom Handy

The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate

Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Says Herschel Walker’s Texas Residence Is Proof He ‘Views Georgians as Family: He’s Never Around Them’ (Video)

With less than one week to go until the runoff election for Georgia’s senate seat, Herschel Walker is facing more controversy with rising questions about his Georgia residency. But, for “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Walker living somewhere other than Georgia would be definitive proof that he treats Georgians exactly as he treats his own family.
Albany Herald

UNC QB Drake Maye calls transfer talk 'rumors'

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye says reports of him entering the transfer portal to chase millions in name, image and likeness deals are "rumors." In an interview Thursday with ESPN, the redshirt freshman responded to recent comments from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that two schools had offered him $5 million to transfer.
Albany Herald

Clinging to playoff hopes, Falcons visit Ravens for Saturday showdown

For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams. If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
