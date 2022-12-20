ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get

Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
Social Security’s Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

Every month, close to 66 million people — mostly retired workers — receive a Social Security benefit. Although this monthly payout isn’t particularly large, with the average retired worker bringing home $1,677 a month as of October 2022, it’s nevertheless a vital source of income for many seniors.

