ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 14, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Don’t Drive After Getting Your Eyes Dilated

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: Wilmington Police Offer Tips To Combat Holiday Scammers

WILMINGTON, MA — Unfortunately, people sometimes use the holidays as an opportunity to line their own pockets, whether it is by theft or by scamming people out of their hard earned money. Detective Julie Pozzi has some great tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Click on the...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 17, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Police came across a juvenile riding their bike in the middle of the street at Main Street and Lake Street. Police advised the juvenile not to do that. (10:49am) Animal Control Officer retrieved...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 18, 2022-December 25, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 18, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road

WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Boston police warning of phone scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights Christmas Lights Displays Around Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently spotlighted some of the best Christmas Light Displays around town, using a list of submissions published on Wilmington Apple. Watch the video below, courtesy of WCTV’s Facebook page:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 26, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Front Office Clerk at Burlington Self-Storage (in Wilmington) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy