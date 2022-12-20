WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 14, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Don’t Drive After Getting Your Eyes Dilated

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 19, 2022: Driver Served Summonses; Road Rage At RMV
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 19, 2022:. Police assisted with a motor vehicle lockout at Sonny’s Mobil on the Run. (12:18am) Somebody dumped a gas grill on the side of the road between Old Salem and Old Andover. Police...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 18, 2022: Driver Arrested For Alleged OUI; Car Fire
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 18, 2022:. Police, Fire and State Police responded to a car fire on 93 North, near Exit 35. (2:20am) Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: Wilmington Police Offer Tips To Combat Holiday Scammers
WILMINGTON, MA — Unfortunately, people sometimes use the holidays as an opportunity to line their own pockets, whether it is by theft or by scamming people out of their hard earned money. Detective Julie Pozzi has some great tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Click on the...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 17, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Police came across a juvenile riding their bike in the middle of the street at Main Street and Lake Street. Police advised the juvenile not to do that. (10:49am) Animal Control Officer retrieved...
Wilmington Apple
COMING TO THE SHRINERS: Suburban Boston Spring Home Show Returns To Wilmington On January 21-22
WILMINGTON, MA — The Suburban Boston Spring Home Show will emanate from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, January 21, 2023 (10am-8pm); and Sunday, January 22, 2023 (10am-5pm). Admission is free with advance online registration or $10 at the door. Parking is free. The show describes...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 ramp
SALEM, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving one of their cruisers on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 18, 2022 to December 25, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Sciarappa Farm concept in flux at 333 Andover St. by Lizzy Hill. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read HERE.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 18, 2022-December 25, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 18, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
NECN
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
whdh.com
Boston police warning of phone scam
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 15, 2022: Pickup Truck Doing Donuts Strikes School Building; Woman Loses Money Over Craigslist Scam
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 15, 2022:. A car struck a pole on Clark Street. Vehicle towed. Verizon notified. (7:04am) A walk-in party claimed she was being harassed via mail. The party was advised she was receiving junk mail and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights Christmas Lights Displays Around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently spotlighted some of the best Christmas Light Displays around town, using a list of submissions published on Wilmington Apple. Watch the video below, courtesy of WCTV’s Facebook page:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
WCVB
Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 26, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Front Office Clerk at Burlington Self-Storage (in Wilmington) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Comments / 0