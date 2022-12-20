Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Related
supertalk929.com
Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot
A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police says to treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stop
Washington County, Tennessee emergency officials say on Friday, due to extremely cold temperatures, Johnson City Police will not assist with traffic light outages. A release says police are not providing traffic control at non-working red lights, and drivers should treat downed lights as a four-way stop. Officials urge drivers to...
wcyb.com
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport: Suspect sought after check fraud targeted hospice patient
The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect who they say cashed a stolen and forged check, which belonged to an elderly man in hospice care. A report says the incident was reported in September, where the personal check for $2,000 was cashed at a bank.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
Investigation underway after father reportedly shot son in Grainger County
A release from the Grainger County Sheriff said at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, a man called saying he had shot his son. Once at the home on Indian Creed Road, the sheriff claims officers found a 41-year-old man in a bedroom dead "from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound."
Kingsport Times-News
No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire
KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
supertalk929.com
Greeneville Authorities Discover Body In Burning Vehicle, Autopsy Now Underway
An autopsy is being performed on a body that was found Tuesday night in a burning car in a Greeneville church parking lot. Greeneville Police say first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive just after eight pm. Police and fire fighters discovered a car fire in the rear parking lot of the Church. Once the blaze was put out authorities discovered the body inside the vehicle. The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Greeneville Police and Fire Departments.
GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father
GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
TBI seeks public's help to find killer of elderly Greeneville woman, nephew
The house may be gone, but homicide investigators remember well the crimes committed inside the Cooter residence in Greeneville. Someone targeted Elizabeth Cooter, 78, and her nephew, Roger Aiken, in March 2014 inside the woman's West Main Street home. The killer also set the house on fire, perhaps to disguise what they'd done.
WCSO: Hampton Inn assault suspect injures deputies in jail
A man accused of attacking a Hampton Inn employee over the weekend injured a deputy while in jail, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Johnson City man charged after ‘repeatedly’ kicking victim in face during alleged assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault at a home on Green Valley Drive. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the home around 2:25 a.m. due to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, police found Johnny […]
Johnson City Press
Sheriff's office says inmate adds three aggravated assault counts against a first responder
A man arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a first responder picked up three additional counts Monday of aggravated assault against a first responder while attempting to assault Washington County Detention Center officers, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Libbey, 32, of Athens, was in the Washington County...
WBIR
THP investigating fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
In Jefferson County, troopers are working on a deadly crash at Goose Creek Road and Highway 25/70. We will update you when we know more.
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 2