ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – CHRISTMAS CRIMES

This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County announces availability of cold weather shelters

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Emergency Management is monitoring the potential for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. In preparation, Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, December 23, 2022, until weather conditions improve.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years

For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
HOMOSASSA, FL
fox13news.com

Inverness teen shares love for inflatable holiday decorations

During the holiday season, there are plenty of holiday displays in neighborhoods, but you may not see this many inflatables in one place. For a Citrus County teen, it's not just a hobby, but it's a passion. He has more than 60 inflatables and his collection is only getting bigger and taller by the year.
INVERNESS, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Around Town with Erica: Walmart & the Circus

As I entered the Walmart at 13300 Cortez Blvd, I noticed a painting by the Minute Key and former coin machines. I remember when those machines used to steal my quarters, and I would have to wait at customer service to get my quarter back. The store is doing a...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail

A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
DUNNELLON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy