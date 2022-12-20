Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – CHRISTMAS CRIMES
This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County announces availability of cold weather shelters
(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Emergency Management is monitoring the potential for cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. In preparation, Emergency Management has coordinated with Jericho Road Ministries to ensure that anyone without access to heat has a safe place to stay beginning Friday, December 23, 2022, until weather conditions improve.
fox35orlando.com
Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
Citrus County Chronicle
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
fox13news.com
Inverness teen shares love for inflatable holiday decorations
During the holiday season, there are plenty of holiday displays in neighborhoods, but you may not see this many inflatables in one place. For a Citrus County teen, it's not just a hobby, but it's a passion. He has more than 60 inflatables and his collection is only getting bigger and taller by the year.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
hernandosun.com
Around Town with Erica: Walmart & the Circus
As I entered the Walmart at 13300 Cortez Blvd, I noticed a painting by the Minute Key and former coin machines. I remember when those machines used to steal my quarters, and I would have to wait at customer service to get my quarter back. The store is doing a...
‘She is the best life present I could’ve ever received’: Rescued dog becomes a K9 companion
Ponte Vedra, Fla. — K9′s for Warriors got a call in June from Marion County Animal Control Services about an animal cruelty case. The organization sent a team to see if any of the 31 pups seized could be candidates to work as service dogs. Four of them...
Citrus County Animal Shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions due to illness
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all non-emergent dog intakes and adoptions until further notice in response to an upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter.
villages-news.com
Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season
The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.
Citrus County Chronicle
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
FWC investigates illegally airbrushed gopher tortoise found in Zephyrhills
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A gopher tortoise is now in the care of Owl's Nest Sanctuary after the animal was found in Zephyrhills with a desecrated shell. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that it's illegal to paint or airbrush a tortoise's shell and confirmed they are investigating this case.
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
WATCH: Citrus County home infested with rats demolished due to ‘horrible conditions’
A Citrus County home was knocked down on Tuesday after it was found covered with animal feces and 300 rats 'roaming freely.'
