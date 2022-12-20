ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Check Out Katie Holmes’ Amazing Childhood Throwback She Posted For Her Birthday

Katie Holmes is all about giving props to where she came from. The youngest of five children, Holmes often shares memories of her childhood with fans on social media. As the 44-year-old actress recently celebrated her birthday, she opted for an amazing throwback of herself as a kid. On December...
Demi Moore Hilariously Reacts To News She’s Going To Be A Grandmother

Demi Moore got one of her Christmas presents early this year: she’s going to be a grandmother! Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, announced she and her boyfriend are expecting, and Moore had a hilarious reaction to the news. Rumer Willis Announces Her First Pregnancy!. Rumer Willis and her boyfriend...
Queen’s Elizabeth’s Poignant Final Thoughts On Christmas Ring Truer Than Ever

The royal family and the rest of the world are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, but her influence is still leaving its mark. Many are reflecting on comments she made about family and joy this time last year. Queen Elizabeth Discussed Family And Joy In Final...
Kate Middleton’s Christmas Dress Oozes Holiday Cheer

Kate Middleton continues to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. As the Princess of Wales prepared for her second annual Christmas concert a few days ago, Middleton showed her festive spirit by wearing a Christmas dress that oozed holiday cheer. In a recent Instagram post, the princess sparkled in a...

