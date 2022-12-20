Read full article on original website
TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant – FT
(Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next...
Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue. In a statement posted on Telegram, Rosatom said “approaches to the creation...
Exclusive-Biden to hammer Russia’s Wagner group with tougher export curbs -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia’s Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
Canadian watchdog yet to decide on Roger-Shaw merger, will give notice on decision
(Reuters) – Canada’s competition tribunal said on Thursday it had not arrived at a decision regarding the C$20 billion ($14.7 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc. “The Tribunal wishes to advise the public that it intends to provide 24-48 hours notice on its website...
Russia proposes 30% increase in size of armed forces
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing on Wednesday to a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30% as he said Moscow needed to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine. At an end-of-year conference of Russia’s...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office
KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
(Reuters) – The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant there had “almost stopped”. Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear power station,...
Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States. “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app...
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
Belarus’s Lukashenko dismisses ‘conspiracy theories’ about manoeuvres
(Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that recent military manoeuvres were not aimed at Ukraine and dismissed “conspiracy theories” about deployments of Belarusian armed forces at the border. Speaking at a conference of military leaders marking the end of snap military inspections held this...
UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 15-member council has long been split...
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
Brazil’s incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country’s treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government. Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Venezuela opposition seeks Guaido ousting, control of Citgo
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition parties are seeking to remove Juan Guaido as head of Citgo, the country’s most important asset abroad, and block his interim government from extending its mandate by another year, spokespeople from the country’s main opposition parties said on Wednesday. Guaido has controlled...
Venice glassblowers get lifeline to cope with high gas prices
ROME (Reuters) -Venice glassblowers struggling with soaring energy prices are set to get government support for the “jewel” of Italy’s manufacturing sector, known world over for the colours and sophistication of its art. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday that the state would provide 1.5 million...
U.S. must stop suppressing China’s development – senior Chinese diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States must stop suppressing China’s development and should not continue the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement. “The U.S. should not challenge China’s red line...
