Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
Hero North Carolina lawyer shot dead by client tried to stop gunman
A North Carolina attorney who was shot and killed by a client in a murder-suicide this week died a hero trying to disarm the gunman and protect others from harm, a colleague revealed. Police said Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer with the prominent firm Riddle and Brantley, and his client, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the law practice in Goldsboro Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Sanchez fatally shot White before turning the gun on himself. According to a person familiar with the matter speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, Sanchez and his...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
cbs17
Multi-county fugitive with ‘lengthy’ criminal history wanted for Halifax warehouse break in: sheriff
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield. The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse...
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
WITN
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December. Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd. The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has...
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
WRAL
Men convicted in Z'yon Person murder ordered to pay $900,000 in restitution to family
DURHAM, N.C. — The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. That's according to agreements signed by the defendants just within the last week. Court documents show the three men convicted of killing Person agreed to pay his...
North Carolina police department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested
Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.
WITN
Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney. District Attorney...
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
Comments / 0