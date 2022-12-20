ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
New York Post

Hero North Carolina lawyer shot dead by client tried to stop gunman

A North Carolina attorney who was shot and killed by a client in a murder-suicide this week died a hero trying to disarm the gunman and protect others from harm, a colleague revealed. Police said Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer with the prominent firm Riddle and Brantley, and his client, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the law practice in Goldsboro Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Sanchez fatally shot White before turning the gun on himself. According to a person familiar with the matter speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, Sanchez and his...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney. District Attorney...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC

