Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News: Cleveland Clinic Doctor Charged for Sexual Assault

By Matty Willz
 5 days ago

Omar Massoud Source: Cleveland Police Department 

A doctor in Cleveland has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr. Omar Massoud, from Westlake, has been accused by three patients of ‘gross sexual imposition and kidnapping’.

This story was first reported by FOX 8.

Via Fox 8…

A Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson issued a statement Friday:

Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated.

To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Cleveland, OH
