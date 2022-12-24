This Italian Restaurant Serves Best Calamari In NY, Report Says

An Italian restaurant in New York that is known for its large, family-style portions serves the best calamari in the state, according to a new ranking from Eat This, Not That.

Carmine's Italian Restaurant's Times Square location in New York City was named to the website's list of the best fried calamari in each state. The ranking was published on Friday, Nov. 18.

The website shouted out the restaurant's spicy marinara sauce that is offered with the appetizer.

Carmine's also has several other locations, including one on the Upper West Side and one in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here .