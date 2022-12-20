Houndmouth To Return To Louisville For Two Shows At The Whirling Tiger In January, Marking Venue’s Grand Re-Opening

Read full article on original website
Art Sanctuary To Host Louisville Gothic’s Last “Dead Of Night” Party Of 2022 On Friday, Dec. 30
The solstice has passed, but we’ve still got a long way to go before the nights get light again. Until then, those of us who love the dark can revel at a party that celebrates it. Friday, Dec. 30, Art Sanctuary will host the year’s last “Dead Of Night”...
Louisville Orchestra to Premier “Send The Carriage Through,” A Creator Corps Work on January 14
On January 14, The Louisville Orchestra will premiere “Send the Carriage Through,” a piece by Creator Corps member Lisa Bielawa. Bielawa is one of the three full-time resident composers under the Louisville Orchestra Creator Corps initiative. With music director and Musical America 2022 Conductor of the Year Teddy...
Art Gallery Roundup: 25 Exhibitions To See In Louisville
A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions. Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan. A group exhibition of portraits. 21c Louisville. 700 W. Main St. Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. “PASTEL, GRAPHITE AND MUD”. Through Jan....
Chef Edward Lee To Open Korean Steakhouse In Butchertown Next Year
Chef Edward Lee, the James Beard Award-nominated chef and owner of 610 Magnolia and Whiskey Dry, is slated to open a Korean steakhouse, “Nami,” in Butchertown in early 2023. According to a news release, Nami, Lee’s first new restaurant in Louisville in five years, will be part of...
A New Film Starring Louisville’s William Mapother To Be Released January 13
“On Sacred Ground” is a new film depicting the events of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The film is set to be released in theaters and On Demand on Jan. 13. The cast includes: David Arquette, Louisville’s William Mapother, Amy Smart, Irene Bedard (who was Disney’s Pochahontas), Kerry Knuppe, Frances Fisher, Mariel Hemingway, David Midthunder and Che Jim.
The 40-Foot PriceWeber Nutcracker Now Has A Name: Jingle GingerPants
Back in early December, we reported that marketing/PR firm PriceWeber was looking for a name for the larger-than-life nutcracker outside its office on Shelbyville Road. Now, we can share that it has a name, and what a name it is: Jingle GingerPants. The company announced the winning name, which was...
You Don’t Need Artificial Intelligence To Love North Of Bourbon
I recently had the pleasure of dining at North of Bourbon, a New Orleans-style restaurant in Louisville. From the moment I walked in, I was transported to the vibrant, colorful world of the Big Easy. The atmosphere at North of Bourbon is lively and energetic, with good music, colorful Christmas...
Winter Staff Pick: Best Place To Pretend You’re In The Tropics On A Cold Winter Day: Bodega Mi Sueño
Dreaming of being in a place where the sun’s shining, the sea is glittering and the palm trees are swaying but you’re stuck in Louisville on a dreary winter day? Heading to the cafeteria-style Cuban restaurant inside Bodega Mi Sueño in West Buechel can temporarily trick your mind into thinking you’re actually on vacation in Latin America and away from the cold. There are glass display cases full of snacks like empanadas and croquettes, plus an assortment of entrees and sandwiches. The walls are decorated with with photos of Havana, its waterfront and its streets lined with 1950s-era American muscle cars. Last time I went I went for the Cuban sandwich, which was much tastier than more expensive rivals I’ve had elsewhere in town and kept me absolutely stuffed the rest of the day; Folks opting for meat and rice entrees scooped out of the buffet basins seemed to be receiving absolutely heaping portions as well. I haven’t been to Cuba, but sitting at Bodega Mi Sueño while eating empanadas ubiquitous in Latin America did give me fond memories of trips to the Dominican Republic and Panama. But walking back outside into the strip mall parking lot and Louisville’s dreary gray winter skies, I was quickly ferried back to reality.
Try A “Crystal Bowl Meditation” For The Winter Solstice Tonight
Tonight is the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Some people may choose to celebrate it a bit more festively than others — the Winter Sols Tits burlesque show comes to mind — but if you’re looking for a calmer and more contemplative event, here’s one to consider.
New Louisville Mayor, Craig Greenberg, To Host Open House On Inauguration Day
Louisville’s next mayor, Craig Greenberg, will be sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 2 — and following the swearing in ceremony, the public is invited into downtown Louisville’s Metro Hall to meet the new mayor, his family and members of the incoming administration. Between 1 and 4...
New Specialty Beef Frank And Corn Dog Restaurant Opens In Fern Creek
A new corn dog specialty restaurant is open in Fern Creek. Uncle D’s Franks (6409 Bardstown Rd.) is the new shop run by husband and wife team Lindsey and Detrick Prentice. The business serves all beef franks specializing in hand dipped corn dogs. The business officially opened on Thursday, Dec. 15.
GonzoFest To Return In 2023 — But It Will Be The Last, Ron Whitehead Announces
Ron Whitehead, the U.S. National Beat Poet Laureate and GonzoFest co-founder, recently announced on social media that GonzoFest will return next year for one final time. GonzoFest is a weekend festival that celebrates and honors the legacy of Louisvillian author and journalist Hunter S. Thompson. The festival has been on hiatus since 2019 (take a wild guess why), but it is slated to return in 2023. (Read LEO’s writing about GonzoFest 2019 here.)
A Hard Week For Area Black Businesses As Several Damaged by Fire or Car Wreck
Several Black-owned businesses in Louisville suffered devastating losses this week. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the business complex at the corner of S. 18th and Jefferson St. was destroyed in a fire. The strip mall housed Hip Hop Sweet Shop, Fire & Desire, Kendrick’s Kuts and SKS Tax Service. According to Louisville Fire spokesperson Maj. Bobby Cooper, quoted in a Courier Journal article, “The building will be a total loss.”
Louisville Illustrator To Partner With Dolly Parton On New Children’s Book
Louisville Illustrator MacKenzie Haley is working with legendary country singer and living American angel Dolly Parton on a new children’s book. The book, “Billy the Kid Makes It Big” is scheduled for release in Spring of 2023 and has Haley working overtime to finish. Haley announced the...
Can The Greenberg Administration Fix Louisville’s Open Records Woes?
In Kentucky, open records are meant to be a simple matter, according to the state’s open records law: A citizen puts in a request to obtain or inspect documents held by a government agency, and, within five business days, that agency responds either with the files requested, a denial of the request based on specific exemptions to the law, or with a detailed explanation of the delay and the earliest date by which that the records may be inspected.
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
A Prayer for Permission to Live. A Prayer to Be Human.
I thought initially that I would structure this as a prayer. I’m not religious but I understand the function, the meditativeness of prayer on things that we find troubling. To some degree, it is still that but I’m not talking to any god. I’m talking to you, the community.
