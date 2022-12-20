Read full article on original website
Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period
Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people...
What Are The Benefits Of A Low-Potassium Diet?
A proper balance of potassium in your diet is essential. If you have too much or too little potassium, this could lead to serious health consequences.
