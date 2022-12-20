ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

All Cardinals

Carson Palmer Says Cardinals' Potential Coaching Job Isn't Attractive

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer says the a potential job opening isn't that attractive, should Kliff Kingsbury leave. Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks aren't shy about making headlines. While we're all well-versed in the topics that have followed Kyler Murray since before the regular season, it was former Cardinals passer Carson...
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
hypebeast.com

Nike Kobe 4 Protros Are Coming Back for Summer 2023

Even with the approval of Kobe Bryant‘s estate to resume releasing his signature products,. has been quiet in terms of dropping any new offerings in the latter half of 2022. And that’s because it’s gearing up to have an eventful 2023 as we’ve just received word that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is slated to make its return to the shelves.
CBS Denver

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...
BOULDER, CO
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Dips the AJ1 Low Golf in Navy

Jordan has been cruising at full throttle in the waning weeks of 2022, putting a special emphasis on its fairway ready offerings, and more specifically the AJ1 Low Golf. Having only just provided a glimpse of the shoe in “Rust Pink” and “Croc Skin,” the brand has now unveiled a navy colorway.

