ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

By Jason Hall
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsWNs_0jp8o3qO00
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero , Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown , which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.

Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.

Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Former Eagles wide receiver suspended by NFL for gambling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football."The NFL suspended Miles...
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The surprisingly successful history of Eagles backup QBs

Backup quarterback is one of the most important positions on any football team, and recent Eagles history sure bears that out. Only once since 2005 has the Eagles’ opening-day quarterback taken every meaningful snap all year, and that was Carson Wentz in 2016. Every other year, the starter has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles quite a gift when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a wild comeback victory that ended in an overtime pick-six. The Jaguars’ win ensured that the Eagles can clinch the division title with a win in any of the next three games, including this week’s Read more... The post Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys receive answer to one of the week’s biggest questions

There are two big questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys Nation as a whole. Will the Cowboys defense take on MVP-candidate QB Jalen Hurts. While it’s looking like Hilton will make his team debut in what might be the final game in Dallas this season, we are still awaiting confirmation.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
979
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy