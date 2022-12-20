ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lake Charles American Press

SW La. students earn degrees from UL Lafayette

Several Southwest Louisiana students were among graduates recognized recently during commencement exercises at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. They are:. Beauregard — Maili Osana Bartz, bachelor’s in business administration; Makayla J. Wilkerson, bachelor’s in liberal arts; and Kennedi F. Peters, University College. Calcasieu — Jonathan Deron...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Second study on proposed Lafayette performing arts center not approved

A second study into the economic impact of a new performing arts center on areas around proposed sites will not be conducted at this time. The Lafayette City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to defer indefinitely a resolution supporting and financing half of the proposed study. Instead, council members may hold...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA

