Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
SW La. students earn degrees from UL Lafayette
Several Southwest Louisiana students were among graduates recognized recently during commencement exercises at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. They are:. Beauregard — Maili Osana Bartz, bachelor’s in business administration; Makayla J. Wilkerson, bachelor’s in liberal arts; and Kennedi F. Peters, University College. Calcasieu — Jonathan Deron...
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
KLFY.com
Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Woman claims to lose over 25K with a contractor for housework never finished
Lucille LeJeune, 73, of Eunice tells she lost $25,600 when contracting Aucoin Nails It Construction, LLC to complete work on her home.
theadvocate.com
Second study on proposed Lafayette performing arts center not approved
A second study into the economic impact of a new performing arts center on areas around proposed sites will not be conducted at this time. The Lafayette City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to defer indefinitely a resolution supporting and financing half of the proposed study. Instead, council members may hold...
kadn.com
New Iberia officials assisting those impacted by the tornado with housing
New Iberia, La (KADN)- Many residents impacted by the tornado, they're still hoping to find a new place to stay as they wait for their homes to hopefully be rebuilt. "This one really caused a lot of devastation." Councilwoman Deidre LedBetter is still shocked as the tornado wiped out a...
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
999ktdy.com
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Is there an early favorite in the race for Lafayette mayor-president? Not yet, Power Poll respondents say
Earlier this month Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced his intention to run for reelection about the same time Lafayette attorney Jan Swift launched her intention to challenge him. The election is almost a year away, meaning there’s still plenty time to decide. This month’s Acadiana Power Poll asked who respondents would...
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. Santa’s helpers filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Eight families were selected, two from each school in the parish.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge neighborhoods experiencing power outages as severe cold weather moves in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Power outages in the Greater Baton Rouge area have been reported early Friday morning. 8:11 a.m. – Over 170 outages have been reported in the area by Lockhart Road in Baton Rouge. Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday. 8...
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
Comments / 0