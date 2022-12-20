Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
wdhn.com
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade. Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
wdhn.com
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
wdhn.com
Knicks Lose Draft Pick Due to Tampering With Jalen Brunson
New York signed him to a massive four-year deal in free agency. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks were found to have “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions” with guard Jalen Brunson. As a result, New York was stripped of its second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
