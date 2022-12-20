Read full article on original website
ALEA identifies murder suspect who died from self-inflicted gunshot when Huntsville Police tried to serve warrants
Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and State Bureau of Investigation have identified the man who shot himself and later died when Huntsville Police officers tried to serve an alias warrant Tuesday.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
HPD: Nightclub customer shot, killed by security guard after dispute in club
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting
Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries. Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute. They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer. From earlier:. A...
alreporter.com
Former Limestone correctional officer and wife arrested
A former Limestone Correctional officer and his wife were arrested Wednesday on charges of bribery and various other offenses, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement. The arrests, first reported by WHNT-TV in Huntsville, of former guard James Chambers and his wife Sophia were handled by the Limestone...
Lacey’s Spring man accused of leading police on chase faces slew of charges
33-year-old Joseph Naaman Wayne Fleming was booked into the Morgan County Jail after authorities said he decided to lead police on a chase into Valhermoso Spring
WAAY-TV
Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm
A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in Limestone County for contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Marshall County reports scam involving inmate family members
The sheriff's office says a new scam circulating in Marshall County is targeting the family members of inmates.
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16. Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020. According to...
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
Person transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Huntsville
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'
A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County
Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
Jackson County Sheriff warns residents of solicitation scam
Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.
WAFF
Crews responding to Huntsville house fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a fire at a house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. The call for the fire came in a little after 5 a.m. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.
