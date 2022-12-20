ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

Marvin J. Dusek

Marvin Joseph Dusek, age 84 of Pepin, WI and formerly of River Falls, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Eagles Rest in Pepin surrounded by his family. Marvin was born the son of George and Sophie (Cobian) Dusek on March 21, 1938 on his parents farm in the town of Clifton, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up on the farm and played football and baseball for River Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Marv attended UW-River Falls for a while where he played baseball. He served in the Army National Guard.
PEPIN, WI
River Falls Journal

Lowell Schwan

Lowell Joseph Schwan, age 88, passed away on December 20, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1934 to Paul and Viola Schwan. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Ann and Theresa; and sister in law, Sandra. He is survived by three brothers, Gerald, Donald...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Michael Morris

Michael Morris, age 67, of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1955 to parents Donald and Charmion (Leimenstoll) Morris in Waco, TX. He spent his teenage years in Florida and graduated from Palm Beach Garden High School then attended Palm Beach Junior College and Florida Atlantic University. Mike married the love of his life, Catherine Hauer in 1976 and together they were blessed with a son, Justin.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

The last stop; school district bus driver retires after 42 years

Holly Ness one day was sitting at the River Falls School District bus depot waiting for her next route. Ness is a familiar face at the depot. She has been driving routes for the district for decades. A man walked into the depot asking if Ness was available. After exchanging...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Weekend planner: Free Christmas Eve dinner in New Richmond

Location: Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St. Join Hop & Barrel for live music every Friday night. Location: Wild Badger Sports Saloon, 240 S Knowles Ave., New Richmond. The second annual Community Dinner for anyone in need will be hosted on Christmas Eve and Santa will be there with plenty of toys.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Car hit deer, 6:03 a.m., Highway 35 and East Division Street. Fraud complaint, 11:42 a.m., 119 Union Street. Ordinance violation, 1:05 p.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Car hit deer, 9:05 p.m., Highway 29 and 805th Avenue. Harassment, 9:54 p.m., 440 Kennedy St. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Car hit deer, 12:47 a.m., Highway...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

