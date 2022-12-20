Marvin Joseph Dusek, age 84 of Pepin, WI and formerly of River Falls, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Eagles Rest in Pepin surrounded by his family. Marvin was born the son of George and Sophie (Cobian) Dusek on March 21, 1938 on his parents farm in the town of Clifton, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up on the farm and played football and baseball for River Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Marv attended UW-River Falls for a while where he played baseball. He served in the Army National Guard.

PEPIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO