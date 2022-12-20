OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims still weighing futures as Sooners prep for Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State

Five-star 2023 safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment to Oklahoma from Oregon and signed with the Sooners on Thursday in a shocking turn of events. Bowen, a longtime Notre Dame commit, changed his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. But, apparently, he never sent his national letter of intent to the Ducks for processing, as they never announced him as part of their class.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO