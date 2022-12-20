Read full article on original website
What Is The One Piece Odyssey Release Date?
Kicking off the brand new year. One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before the One Piece Odyssey release date on January 12, 2023. The Story. One Piece Odyssey will be the...
What is the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith Release Date?
The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. While not as popular as it was during 2020 and 2021, the TCG is still doing well. The Pokemon Company is continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released will be the last for Sword and Shield. Now fans will be wondering what is the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith release date?
Every Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s a Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus guide so that fans can decide where to get the game.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner Leaks
Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner leaks. Here are the weapons gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Weapon Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
Legends Battle: Close Look at Lunatic-Hai
Lunatic-Hai has always been a team name that has been able to bring fans out in the Overwatch Community. Of all the rosters that will be playing in the Legends Battle, Lunatic-Hai is the team that leaned the most into the nostalgia factor. They, by a long shot, have the oldest roster with the least amount of current Overwatch League players.
Overwatch 2 December 15 Patch Notes
As the year comes to a close, Overwatch 2 has released what may potentially be their last character balancing before the New Year. While gamers have it here are the heroes affected by the Overwatch 2 December 15 Patch Notes. Overwatch gamers were expecting Roadhog to receive a change but...
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0
Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks
One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
Everything in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Collectors Edition
Star Wars has not had many games coming out over the past decade and those that have come out have not always satisfied the fans. One that did was Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which followed in the steps of a brand new character, Cal Kestis. He was able to find himself and barely survived a very intense encounter when players last saw him. Now, after a few years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story. For those who know they are buying the game and are wanting to see what the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Collectors Edition has in store for them, look no further.
Spoilers from the Phyrexia: All Will Be One First Look Stream
Last week on the Weekly MTG steam, the Magic: the Gathering team gave viwers their very first look at the newest set – Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Throughout the stream the hosts described just exactly what players could expect from the incoming Standard set. While they did discuss the story beats and highlighted new packaging for the set, the majority of the audience came in hopes to see some card spoilers.
How To Get a Free Operator In Rainbow Six Siege
The Rainbow Six Siege team is bringing good tidings this holiday season. To celebrate the season Ubisoft is giving away a free operator In Rainbow Six Siege. Every player who can connect to Rainbow Six Siege anytime between December 22nd, 2022, and January 3rd, 2023, will be awarded a free Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack will be accessible in the Pack section on the home screen. Fun fact, the pack even includes a Naughty List. It’s a cute little easter egg. Once the pack is activated, players will receive one free Operator from Years 1-7. Those Operators are the following:
Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?
One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. With a release date set for January 12, 2023, can gamers expect to set sail with friends or journey alone? Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?. Is There Multiplayer?. One Piece Odyssey...
Deku’s Smash Location In Fortnite
My Hero Academia truly is going Beyond Plus Ultra in this Fortnite collaboration. Players can now use Deku’s power One For All on the Fortnite battlefield. Here is Deku’s Smash location in Fortnite. Power of One For All. Players can now use Deku’s power of One For All...
One Piece Odyssey Different Editions
One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. The title’s release date is set for January 12, 2023. Along with a release date were the One Piece Odyssey different editions. Different Editions. Standard Edition ($59.99) Traveling Outfit Set...
Fortnite My Hero Academia Skins
The Fortnite X My Hero Academia collaboration event is finally in full swing. My Hero Academia truly is going Beyond Plus Ultra in this collaboration bringing along a variety of skins and cosmetics. Here are all the Fortnite My Hero Academia skins. My Hero Skins. Izuku Midoryia. The Izuku Midoriy...
OWL Minimum Age Requirement Changed to 17 for 2023 Season
The 2023 Overwatch offseason has already been one of the strangest we’ve seen to date. Teams have dropped iconic players, the free agency window has been delayed twice and now one of the initial rules of the Overwatch League has been changed. Since the start of the Overwatch League, players had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the league. However on December 21, that is no longer the case.
5 Best CS: GO Coinflip Sites 2023
Despite everything, Counter-Strike Worldwide Hostile (CSGO) has stayed unique. However, the difficulties and uncertainties this gaming world has encountered before it has returned quickly. Furthermore, it has worn the hearts of additional fans. The way you are here shows you are either a fan or an imminent fan. One way...
Every Modern Warfare 2 Atmograd Raid Rewards
Modern Warfare 2 Season, 1 Reloaded has launched binging the introduction of Raids. The first assignment is the Atmograd Raid. Once completed, what exactly are the Modern Warfare 2 Atmograd Raid Rewards?. Raid Rewards. Once the Atmograd Raid is completed, gamers can earn a variety of rewards. The Modern Warfare...
Overwatch World Cup Returns for 2023
Just when Overwatch fans thought they would have to wait until the 23rd for exciting news, the Overwatch League had other plans. On Saturday December 17, Jon Spector announced that the Overwatch World Cup would return after a three year hiatus. The reveal sent Twitter in a frenzy, as many fans of competitive Overwatch have been clamoring for the Overwatch World Cup for years. The World Cup was postponed due to Covid after the 2019 competition as Blizzcon was suspended until further notice. Although the Overwatch World Cup has only appeared during Blizzcon, it looks as though that tradition will be bucked in 2023.
