Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Chris Schaefer selected as next CBI director

Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) executive director Stan Hilkey has selected Chris Schaefer as the next director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), effective Feb. 3, 2023. The Department of Public Safety selected Schaefer as director after a robust and competitive search followed by panel interviews with CDPS...
The Longmont Leader

Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators

DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the psychedelic mushroom to the public.
The Longmont Leader

Invasive strep A cases on the rise in Colorado

The number of invasive strep A cases in Colorado has nearly doubled this year compared to previous years, state public health officials said in a news conference Wednesday. So far this year there have been 672 cases, and in 2021 there were 351 cases, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Longmont Leader

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes stepping down next summer

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes plans to resign in July. Anthes, who has led the Colorado Department of Education for six years, announced Tuesday her plan to step aside. Her decision comes as an expanded, nine-member State Board of Education is set to take office in January and as Colorado schools settle into long-term pandemic recovery after more than two years of severely disrupted learning.
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

