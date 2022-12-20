Read full article on original website
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
Chris Schaefer selected as next CBI director
Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) executive director Stan Hilkey has selected Chris Schaefer as the next director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), effective Feb. 3, 2023. The Department of Public Safety selected Schaefer as director after a robust and competitive search followed by panel interviews with CDPS...
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the psychedelic mushroom to the public.
State fire agency urges safety during extreme weather
As the winter storm makes its way through Colorado this week, it’s vital to be aware of heating sources in your home that could start a fire. From a space heater and candles to your oven and even your Christmas tree, those are all things that could start a fire if you’re not careful.
Invasive strep A cases on the rise in Colorado
The number of invasive strep A cases in Colorado has nearly doubled this year compared to previous years, state public health officials said in a news conference Wednesday. So far this year there have been 672 cases, and in 2021 there were 351 cases, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes stepping down next summer
Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes plans to resign in July. Anthes, who has led the Colorado Department of Education for six years, announced Tuesday her plan to step aside. Her decision comes as an expanded, nine-member State Board of Education is set to take office in January and as Colorado schools settle into long-term pandemic recovery after more than two years of severely disrupted learning.
For Jews, Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot...
