MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO