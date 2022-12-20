Read full article on original website
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
Santa Rosa Sheriff gives update on Grayson Eagan's arrest at News Conference
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A News Conference was held at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Milton Friday morning. The conference was held at 11 a.m. and Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke -- giving an update on the arrest of Grayson Eagan. Eagan was arrested Thursday night following a...
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
Deputies locate black BMW involved in Navarre shooting, high-speed chase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they've located the car involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning in Navarre. Deputies confirmed that they found the black BMW involved in a shooting and chase at a home on Molina Street. At this time, deputies have...
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive. Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault. Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot […]
Deputies identify suspect involved in vehicle shooting, high-speed chase: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County have identified a suspect involved in a vehicle shooting and pursuit that happened at the Publix in Navarre, Thursday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual […]
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
