Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
GRAND BAY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL

