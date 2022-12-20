ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business

Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Unemployment rate declines in Boulder County

The Boulder County unemployment rate went from 2.8% in October to 2.6% in November, according to statistics released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. There were 5,657 unemployed people in the county in October, and that declined to 5,445 jobless residents in November, the data shows. As of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28

Longmont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Our public schools have long been a catalyst for progress

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43

Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport

Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GILBERT, AZ
The Longmont Leader

Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38

Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40

No quarter was granted as Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35

Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the...
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Grandview dodges a bullet in win over San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55

Aurora Grandview eventually plied victory away from San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55 at Aurora Grandview on December 22 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

