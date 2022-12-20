Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado recruits providers for its free preschool program. Parents are next.
Jennifer Piper, a longtime home-based child care provider in Loveland, is brimming with questions about how Colorado’s new universal preschool program will work when it launches next fall. She recently sent a bulleted list of 14 questions to local officials, including basic ones about teacher qualification and curriculum requirements.
National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business
Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
Unemployment rate declines in Boulder County
The Boulder County unemployment rate went from 2.8% in October to 2.6% in November, according to statistics released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. There were 5,657 unemployed people in the county in October, and that declined to 5,445 jobless residents in November, the data shows. As of...
Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28
Longmont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit dismantles Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 at Aurora Regis Jesuit on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Our public schools have long been a catalyst for progress
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Denver East edges Colorado Springs Pine Creek in tough test 44-43
Denver East walked the high-wire before edging Colorado Springs Pine Creek 44-43 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 22. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont adjusts base lease for Vance Brand Airport
Despite worries of hangar owners, the Longmont City Council approved changes to the master lease language to allow more protections for the city. The council unanimously approved the change to the “base” lease language at Vance Brand Airport on Tuesday. According to staff, the language has been drafted to better align with industry standards and ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon dominates Gilbert Mesquite 75-53
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon scored early and often to roll over Gilbert Mesquite 75-53 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Girard scores in OT to lead Avalanche over Predators 3-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored at 4:17 of overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado, winners of four straight. Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves.
Denver Mountain Range collects victory over Aurora Gateway 57-38
Denver Mountain Range handed Aurora Gateway a tough 57-38 loss on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Never a doubt: Long Beach St. Anthony breezes past Littleton Columbine 60-26
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Long Beach St. Anthony broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-26 explosion on Littleton Columbine on December 22 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in...
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian severs Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s hopes 54-40
No quarter was granted as Highlands Ranch Valor Christian blunted Greenwood Village Cherry Creek’s plans 54-40 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Bent but not broken: Highlands Ranch Valor Christian weathers scare to dispatch Queen Creek Casteel 58-56
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Highlands Ranch Valor Christian didn’t mind, dispatching Queen Creek Casteel 58-56 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Phoenix Sunnyslope pockets narrow victory over Aurora Overland 54-49
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Phoenix Sunnyslope defeated Aurora Overland 54-49 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Wilson, Wagner meet as opponents when Broncos visit Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were drafted 28 picks apart by the Seahawks in 2012. They spent the ensuing decade becoming friends and two of their generation's best players at their respective positions during Seattle's decade of success. After 10 seasons of going against each...
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the...
Aurora Grandview dodges a bullet in win over San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55
Aurora Grandview eventually plied victory away from San Bernardino Aquinas 62-55 at Aurora Grandview on December 22 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0